Sitti returns to the music scene with Tahan

Sitti’s soothing voice can melt even the coldest heart. Anyone can find solace while listening to her songs that speak about love, inspiration, hope and dreams. As the Philippines’ Bossa Nova Queen, Sitti is truly a class of her own. She pours her heart and soul into every performance. She mesmerizes her audience with her seductive tonal palette. Over the years, Sitti’s passion for her craft remains intense while her musical interests expand to greater heights. She is never afraid to try something new for the love of music.

Sitti returns to the musical scene with her first inspirational release, Tahan. “I wrote Tahan one evening in early May; it was born during this pandemic. I was feeling so much all at the same time — confused, sad, unsure, afraid and anxious. This pandemic has really shaken me and I often thought about those whose livelihoods were displaced, those who have lost their loved ones, how they couldn’t even give them proper burials and how uncertain all of life truly is. Tahan was also inspired by the Book of Psalms — how David just poured out his whole heart to God without holding anything back. Feeling all of these, I let it all go in a song,” she shared.

The song encourages everyone to lift up and surrender everything to the Lord. Sitti admitted crying several times during the process of creating Tahan. “I cried as I wrote the song, cried at the end of my first recording session, cried again as I listened to the first rough mix.”

Sitti hopes that her latest single could help people get through this difficult time due to the global pandemic. “I hope it heals them. I hope it strengthens their faith and encourages them that Our Heavenly Father holds us in the palms of His hands and cares for all of our worries,” she said.

Tahan is released under Widescope Entertainment and available on all digital platforms such as iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon and Deezer.

Sitti is thankful that she was able to write again and be healed in the process of writing during this uncertain time. She talked about her creative process when composing songs. “For Tahan, I just cried it all out. Being a mother of a toddler, it’s been harder lately to get into that creative space to be able to write. I had to intentionally seek out that space, that quiet, to be able to let the song make its way out from me. The only ritual I can think of is my journaling. I try to fill up a page of my journal every day with anything that comes to my mind, unedited, free-flowing. I’ve read somewhere that it helps a lot in unblocking creativity.”

On the homefront, Sitti is singing a happier tune as she enjoys spending quality time with her family. She shared about her precious moments with husband Joey (Ramirez) and daughter Issiah Dañelle (fondly called Lilibubs). “The early hours of the evening after the little one falls asleep and it’s just me and my husband in our room doing our own things, being together. That is a time of companionable relaxation after a full day. With Lilibubs, moments when we play together and I make her laugh. Whatever sadness I feel dissipates quickly.”

According to Sitti, her idea of “me” time is having a meal by herself while reading or going for a leisurely-paced run while listening to a preaching or to music. She likes to learn how to play the cello someday. “There’s just something about it that puts me in the most romantic, dreamy moods,” she explained about the musical instrument.

Sitti has ventured into a completely new business when many have become plantitas or plantitos during the quarantine. “We started a home-based food business selling our Manang Klim’s Bacolod-style homemade naked chorizo. It’s an entirely different experience from singing but also very rewarding, especially when we get repeat orders and develop our own following. We started selling cooked pork naked chorizo and have since expanded by making chicken chorizo and chorizo burger patties. It’s different but also exciting.”

We are groping in the dark not knowing when this pandemic will be over. A lot of people are experiencing stress and anxiety these days. Sitti overcomes these negative emotions by beginning her day with daily devotion and prayer. “First, I thank the Lord for His faithfulness and for His encouraging Word and for His continued protection and provision unto us. Then I pray for whatever comes to my mind — continued provision and protection for our family and friends, healing for the sick, protection of our frontliners, guidance for our government and strengthened faith for us all to get through.”

Sitti has a message of hope to everyone. “One day this will all be over. Let’s all keep what faith we have until then, and be there for each other and support each other even in the littlest of ways.”