Janine Gutierrez wins Best Actress at Gawad Urian 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Janine Gutierrez won the prestigious Best Actress award at the 43rd edition of the Gawad Urian.

Janine won the category for her performance in the movie "Babae at Baril," which also won the Best Picture award.

The Kapuso actress bested Kapamilya actresses Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, Bela Padilla and Alessandra de Rossi, as well as Max Eigenmann, Angie Ferro, Jean Garcia, Anita Linda, Sue Prado and Ruby Ruiz.

Apart from Best Actress and Best Picture, the crime thriller won most of the awards, including Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Production Design.

Newcomer Elijah Canlas, meanwhile, won the Best Actor award beating veteran actors Raymond Bagatsing, Alden Richards, Joel Lamangan to name a few.

Here is the complete list of winners selected by the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino.

Best Picture

Babae at Baril - winner

Cleaners

Edward

Ang Hupa

Huwebes, Huwebes

John Denver Trending

Kalel, 15

Metamorphosis

Best Actress

Kathryn Bernardo (Hello, Love, Goodbye)

Alessandra de Rossi (Lucid)

Max Eigenmann (Verdict)

Angie Ferro (Lola Igna)

Jean Garcia (Watch Me Kill)

Janine Gutierrez (Babae at Baril) - winner

Nadine Lustre (Ulan)

Anita Linda (Circa)

Bela Padilla (Mañanita)

Sue Prado (Alma Ata)

Ruby Ruiz (Iska)

Best Actor

Louise Abuel (Edward)

Oliver Aquino (Jino to Mari)

Gold Azeron (Metamorphosis)

Raymond Bagatsing (Quezon’s Game)

Royce Cabrera (Fuccbois)

Elijah Canlas (Kalel, 15) - winner

Gio Gahol (Sila Sila)

Joel Lamangan (Ang Hupa)

Jansen Magpusao (John Denver Trending)

Alden Richards (Hello, Love, Goodbye)

Best Supporting Actress

Yayo Aguila (Metamorphosis) - winner

Pinky Amador (Ang Hupa)

Perla Bautista (Ulan)

Angie Castrence (Iska)

Cherie Gil (Kaputol)

Maricel Laxa (Hello, Love, Goodbye)

Meryll Soriano (John Denver Trending)

Best Supporting Actor

Ricky Davao (Fuccbois)

Dido Dela Paz (Edward)

Topper Fabregas (Sila Sila)

Yves Flores (Lola Igna)

Kristoffer King (Verdict) - winner

Noel John Noval (Huwebes, Huwebes)

JC Santos (Babae at Baril)

Best Director

Glennn Barit (Cleaners)

Arden Rod Condez (John Denver Trending)

Lav Diaz (Ang Hupa)

Jun Lana (Kalel, 15)

Arnel Mordoquio (Alma Ata)

Thop Nazareno (Edward)

Rae Red (Babae at Baril) - winner

Je Tiglao (Metamorphosis)

Best Screenplay

Glenn Barit (Cleaners)

John Bedia (Edward)

Arden Rod Condez (John Denver Trending)

Lav Diaz (Ang Hupa)

Don Gerardo Frasco (Huwebes, Huwebes)

Jun Lana (Kalel, 15) - winner

Rae Red (Babae at Baril)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Tey Clamor (Lola Igna)

Tey Clamor (Babae at Baril) - WINNER

Tey Clamor (Metamorphosis)

Mycko David (Jino to Mari)

Neil Daza (Ulan)

Lav Diaz and Daniel Uy (Ang Hupa)

Steven Evangelio (Cleaners)

Odyssey Flores (Mañanita)

Don Gerardo Frasco (Huwebes, Huwebes)

Cyprus Lilim (Alma Ata)

Carlo Canlas Mendoza (Kalel, 15)

Joshua Reyes (Verdict)

Rommel Sales (John Denver Trending)

Marcin Szocinski (Watch Me Kill)

Best Editing

Jr Cabrera and Thop Nazareno (Edward)

Diego Marx Dobles and Jay Altajeros (Jino to Mari)

Diego Marx Dobles (Verdict)

Brian Gonzales and Jet Leyco (For My Alien Friend)

Noah Loyola and Che Tagyamon (Cleaners)

Ilsa Malsi (Babae at Baril) - winner

Ilsa Malsi (Sila Sila)

Carlo Francisco Manatad (Fuccbois)

Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino (Kalel, 15)

Renard Torres (Ulan)

Best Production Design

Ferdue Abuel (Ulan)

Maolen Fadul (Kalel, 15)

Alvin Francisco (Edward)

Eero Yves Francisco (Babae at Baril) - winner

Matthew Rosen (Quezon’s Game)

Connie Valera (Watch Me Kill)

Best Music

Teresa Barrozo (Kalel, 15)

Glennn Barit (Cleaners)

Len Calvo and Adriane Macalipay (Ulan)

Divino Dayacap (Metamorphosis)

Jude Giatamondoc and Cindy Velasquez (Huwebes, Huwebes) - winner

Fatima Nerikka Salim and Immanuel Verona (Babae at Baril)

Best Sound

Vince Jan Banta, Mikko Quizon and RJ Cantos (Ulan)

Bryan Dumaguina (Watch Me Kill)

Albert Michael Idioma, Aian Louie Caro and Lamberio Casas (Kalel, 15)

Jet Leyco and Brian Gonzales (For My Alien Friend)

Daryl Libongco, Aerial Ellyson Mallari, RJ Cantos and Mikko Quizon (Sila Sila)

John Michael Perez and Daryl Libongco (Cleaners)

John Michael Peres and Mikko Quizon (Mañanita) - winner

Roy Santos (Edward)

Best Documentary

No Data Plan (Miko Revereza) - winner

Best Short Film

Tokwifi (Carla Pulido Ocamo) - winner