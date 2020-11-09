Rising from the ruins

The theme of this year’s Mr. and Miss Chinatown is called RISE — Rebuild, Inspire, Strengthen, Empower — that serves as a movement for Chinoys (or everybody for that matter) to rise above the current pandemic.

RISE rings true in the life of Justin Yap (full name: Justin Philippe Lim Chua Yap) who, along with Cassandra Chan, beat 22 other hopefuls in the 2020 Mr. and Miss Chinatown pageant held last month. Justin, 24, has risen from a series of tragedies with head held high and heart full of gratitude, proving true the saying that what cannot destroy you makes you stronger, thanks to his Chinese parents and grandparents nurtured him with Filipino values balanced with his Chinese heritage.

Justin says, ‘I consider this headpiece a masterpiece crafted by Nick Guarino and Daniel Guarino of Tacloban City. It took them seven days to fi nish the whole piece. I won Top 3 in the Culture Challenge portion of the pageant.’

Ja and Tin to his tight-knit family and Yappie to his close friends, he was born and bred in Tacloban City where he had encountered a series of life-changing challenges: A sudden fire completely burned their family business to the ground, the devastation by Typhoon Yolanda and the irreplaceable loss of their matriarch early this year. All these taught him resilience as he decided to rise from the tragedies and achieved empowerment to be the voice to remind his fellow youth to be stronger, especially during these uncertain times.

At 12, he took singing lessons in the Center for Pop Music School. He eventually performed as solo opening acts in shows featuring Sam Milby, Richard Poon and X Factor Philippines fund-raising concerts. He recalled with fondness his exposure in the iconic late-night show Walang Tulugan with Master Showman.

He finished his high school at the Sacred Heart Ateneo de Cebu, while he was billeted at their family-owned hotel managed by his mom, which inspired him to take up a similar career in this particular industry. They eventually moved to Manila, so Justin could major in Hospitality Management at the School of Hotel, Restaurant & Institution Management of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

After his practicum and apprenticeship at The Ascott in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), he flew to Shanghai to pursue a postgraduate degree in International Hotel Management at the Les Roches Jin Jiang. Just before the pandemic travel restrictions, he likewise completed his internship at the city’s Portman Ritz Carlton Hotel.

During the lockdown, he utilized the time on his hands to explore the kitchen, where he has since whipped up quality home-cooked baked mac and spaghetti, snacks and treats such as naked cakes, gooey cookies and brownies, stuffed pan de sal and Chinese pork empanada — all available on his online shop H Goodies & Pastries.

This quarantine, he participated in the prestigious Mr. and Miss Chinatown, a project of the Miss Chinatown Foundation, Inc. and Fil-Chi Media Productions (ChinoyTV) that “aims to empower the modern Chinese men and women in their roles as proactive agents of social change and exemplary models of Chinese values and culture in the modern age.”

The family loves to travel. Justin with dad Peter, brother Patrtick and mom Helen during a trip to Italy. Right: Best in Formal Wear (by Philip Rodriguez).

He topped the Cultural Challenge wherein he donned a phoenix-inspired headpiece that best symbolized his reconnection with his heritage, and won Best in Formal Wear and Best in Sportswear, as well as the People’s Choice Award.

“Now that I am Mr. Chinatown 2020, I will try to be that ambassador of goodwill — despite all the negativity that surrounds us — I want to bring sparks of joy and hope to the people,” he declared.

First on his list is to push through with his advocacy on children’s welfare.

“I believe that they are the next game changers. It is important for me to empower them so they would have the mindset to rise when they face hardships and be better versions of themselves.”

Instead of partying, he prefers to play badminton and bowling. He loves to travel and immerses himself in the tradition, culture, customs and way of life of the countries that he visits.

Is showbiz included in his prospects? “I am open for any opportunities that may come my way,” he smiled. “All options are still being deliberated.”

Justin stands 6’1, weighs 190 lbs., and wears medium-size shirts and size 10.5 to 11 shoes.

How do you keep yourself in tip-top shape?

“First and foremost, I watch what I eat. I likewise make sure to sweat a lot every day.”

How’s your diet?

“I like to sleep after my workouts, so my major meals are breakfast and lunch.”

Favorite food?

“Any Filipino dish because it’s like comfort food for me...lechon kawali, daing na bangus, mongo and anything with gata.”

Snacks?

“Thin-crust pizza — my favorite is Hawaiian.”

Vitamins that you’re taking?

“Vitamin C.”

How much water do you take per day?

“Not a frequent water drinker but I’m doing my best to drink more than eight glasses a day.”

What workout do you do?

“Cardio and abdominal workouts.”

What part of your body needs improvement?

“It feels so nice to eat, but I want to be leaner. I definitely need to improve on my abdomen.”

What part of your body is your favorite?

“I hate having pimples, so it would have to be my face. I love skincare to keep it fresh and clean. Hahahaha!!!”

What part of a girl’s body do you notice first?

“Face and hips.”

What turns you on and off in a girl?

“My type of girl is someone who knows the value of family and respect; a girl who is confident in herself and knows how to carry herself in public. In addition, I like someone motivated to achieve her goals and ambitions. I get turned off if and when a girl smokes, drinks or parties hard, because I’m not that type of guy.”

How much sleep do you get per night?

“At least seven hours.”

How many pillows do you sleep with?

“Three.”

Favorite sleepwear?

“Boxers and shirt.”

Do you ever sleep in the nude?

“At age 24, very seldom, but yes. Hahahaha!!!”

Last thing that you do before you go to sleep?

“Pray.”

First thing that you do as soon as you wake up?

“I go back to sleep! Hahaha!!! But in all seriousness, I check out what’s on the breakfast table.”

So what’s usually on the table?

“Freshly-made banana bread. Eggs with tocino — typical Filipino breakfast. Nothing fancy.”

When did you lose your innocence?

“Hmmm grabe ah! Hahaha!!! I’ll let you take a guess na lang. Hahaha!!!”

To an older woman, younger woman or a woman your age?

(Smiles)

Lights on or lights off?

“Lights on.”

How’s your love life?

“Currently single!”

How’s your sex life?

“Sadly, I’m single so not so good. Hahahaha!!! Hoping for it to get better soon (Winks) Hahaha!!!”

And your nightlife?

“Nightlife is not for me. I do go out with friends, with something chill like glasses of wine with a cheese platter. Better yet, road trips — that’s my type of vibe.”

How do you cope with stress?

“Whenever I’m stressed, I usually take a step back and calm myself by going somewhere that has fresh air. If unable, I usually focus on my breathing and taking a nap.”

Outlook in life?

“Keep dreaming because it is something that is absolutely free in this world. Work on fulfilling those ambitions — without action, those thoughts will forever be an imagination. If you work hard, they will become a reality.”

Three women that you think have nice bodies?

(Smiles)

Using only body language, how would you make a woman know that you admire her?

“By simply giving her a genuine smile.” (Smiles)

