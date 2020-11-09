Why brighter days are indeed on the horizon

Regular viewers or listeners of Pasada 630, the Teleradyo show Peter Musñgi and I anchor weekdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on DZMM, would have noticed that I’ve not been on the program since last week. That’s because I formally bade goodbye to Pasada on Friday, Oct. 30.

Peter and I were first partnered in 2013 on DZMM Teleradyo’s Teka Muna every Saturday from 7 to 8 p.m. But I, of course, knew Peter way back in the ‘90s, when he was the head of DZMM and the unmistakable golden voice of ABS-CBN. I remember how surprised I was when Marah Capuyan, now head of DZMM, offered me Teka Muna. I had no experience in radio, but I took it as a challenge despite some reservations about working Saturday nights.

Peter told me to give it a few months. He convinced me to take on the challenge and said that though radio work doesn’t pay as much as television, the discipline and the experience the medium offers are invaluable. I even remember that our buena mano studio guest on our first airing on June 1, 2013 was then MMDA chairman and now Sen. Francis Tolentino.

And then, in September 2018, I got a call from News and Current Affairs head Ging Reyes, who asked if I was interested in doing a daily show. I remember replying, “As long as it’s not 5 a.m.,” and thinking how nice it would be to get my weekends back. And so, on Oct. 25, Peter and I became the new anchors of Pasada 630 weekdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., replacing the tandem of Vic de Leon Lima and Karen Davila.

Fast forward to 2020, when the Philippines and the rest of the world fell victim to COVID-19. On March 15, President Duterte declared the nationwide ECQ. On May 5, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a Cease and Desist Order (CDO) against ABS-CBN to stop broadcasting on its free-to-air channels. On July 10, the House Committee on legislative franchises overwhelmingly rejected ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal application.

Following that fateful day, the lives of thousands of ABS-CBN employees including myself changed overnight. And though I was among the thousands who were retrenched, I was lucky to still have work as a Teleradyo talent. But much as I wanted to stay on as a Kapamilya, I had to seek employment elsewhere. Like I said, radio work doesn’t pay much, certainly not enough to sustain the needs of a single mom who has two kids.

Fortunately, former Negros Occidental three-term congressman Albee Benitez, whom the press has labeled as an emerging entertainment mogul, saw the void that ABS-CBN’s closure created and seized the opportunity to take in some of its displaced talents and employees, myself included. He signed up with TV5 to be a blocktimer under his Brightlight Productions company, securing 18 hours per week.

Occupying these time slots are six new shows, including Lunch Out Loud (Mondays to Saturdays, 12 noon to 2 p.m.) with Billy Crawford, Alex Gonzaga, Bayani Agbayani, Kaye Brosas, Wacky Kiray, KC Montero, Jeff Tam and Ariel Rivera. Also in the line-up are Rated Korina with Korina Sanchez-Roxas (Saturdays, 4 to 5 p.m.); Oh My Dad (Saturdays, 5 to 6 p.m.) directed by Jeff Jeturian and starring Ian Veneracion, Dimples Romana, Sue Ramirez, Ariel Ureta and Gloria Diaz; I Got You directed by Dan Villegas and starring Beauty Gonzalez, RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza; Sunday Kada (Sundays, 3 to 4 p.m.) directed by Bobot Mortiz with Daniel Matsunaga, Ritz Azul, Miles Ocampo, Sunshine Garcia and many more; and Sunday Noontime Live (Sundays, 12 noon to 2 p.m.) directed by Johnny Manahan with Piolo Pascual, Catriona Gray, Donny Pangilinan, Jake Ejercito and Maja Salvador.

I joined Brightlight Productions on Sept. 1, and it’s been quite fun and challenging. And though lots of work lies ahead, everyone’s just grateful to be working in these trying times and gung ho to help the new shows succeed. Brighter days are indeed on the horizon.