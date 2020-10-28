KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
MoJo in the new normal
Izzy Lee
MoJo in the new normal
KAPUSO DAY - Angel Javier-Cruz (The Philippine Star) - October 28, 2020 - 12:00am

While trained for digital storytelling, even our millennial reporters had to cope with the challenges of producing news amid the pandemic. We ask our young journalists from pioneering mobile newscast Stand for Truth how they have been dealing with mobile journalism or “MoJo” in the new normal as well as the things that keep them busy when outside work.

What’s the most challenging part of being a mobile journalist in the new normal and how are you coping with these difficulties?

Shai Legarde: “The thing that makes us MoJo — being mobile. I’ve been going places with my mojo kit since the pilot. But I cope by making the most of technology.”

Izzy Lee: “Like most people, we are forced to work from home, except when it could inhibit our reporting. At first, I didn’t know how to position all my smartphone cameras and it felt weird interviewing people through video calls. I realized I don’t have to always see them in person. It doesn’t make my story less credible or informative.”

JM Encinas: “I used to shoot freely and interact with people, but with the emergence of the new normal, I learned to maximize the use of laptops and smart phones through the help of Zoom, Facebook, and other social media platforms to gather all the information and materials I need.”

JM Encinas

As a young reporter, what did this pandemic teach you?

Nico Waje: “It’s not always about good stories and exclusives. Every story needs to have an impact on your subject, especially those who are in need. Be kind always. You don’t know where the situation would put you and you won’t know what will happen next. It’s better not to have regrets in the end.”

Manal Sugado: “Don’t let uncertainty of the future affect your mental health and work, just live in the present. Be kind to yourself, connect with your families and friends and finally pray to God for guidance.”

MJ Geronimo: “While it is our No. 1 duty to inform the public, we must also take care of ourselves. We could not risk our lives and our safety, especially during these times. It is very important to take extra precautions, especially when we have to be on field so that we can continue to serve the public.”

Manal Sugadol

What is your most memorable coverage/story in the new normal?

Shai: “The mental health story, ‘It’s okay not to be okay.’ I’m a trained counselor specializing in teens and young adults. It was a sensitive topic that took me longer to produce than most stories because of the challenges from start to finish.”

Manal: “I documented the commuter’s life during the first day of GCQ when labor force returned to work. Since there was no public transportation, it took us (my case study) two hours of waiting. We rode at the back of a pick-up car while raining, experienced four car transfers and missed dinner.’

Nico: The story on (retired) Col. Winston Ragos’ shooting incident. I’m one of the first reporters on site. When I arrived, emotions were still high. Even my adrenaline was at the max because it was the biggest story of the day.”

Izzy: “The story about distance learning on this one island in Samar. People patiently bear with the sluggish Internet connection in their area, so online classes are clearly not possible.”

JM: “All stories about our OFWs are memorable for me. I am also passionate about stories on the dedication of Filipino frontliners who provide 100 percent alagang Pinoy to COVID -19 patients across the country and around the globe.”

MJ: “The man who was dragged and beaten by some barangay workers in Caloocan City just because he did not have a quarantine pass to cross a different barangay. This was my first news report after Stand for Truth went back online.”

Nico Waje

When not doing SFT, what are the things that take up your time in the new normal?

Shai: “Spending time with family and pets, watching K-dramas to practice my Korean, trying to get as much exercise and sleep as I can. One-on-one counseling or mental health group talks by request when there’s extra time.”

Manal:  “I draw and color coloring books. It stimulates creativity and diverts my worries and anxieties.”

Nico: “K-drama and action movies usually take up my time during this pandemic. Good thing that the NBA resumed last July. Also, eating!”

Izzy: “I read a lot of books at home. I also tried to find other ways to entertain myself and that’s when I learned to like cooking.”

JM: “I love spending good time with family, working out, singing, watching feel-good series and films, listening to podcasts and music.”

MJ: “I watch a lot of movies and I try to finish the books I have started reading before. I also try to get more hours of sleep. I also do financial talks and coaching because I am also a licensed financial adviser on the side.”

MJ Geronimo

Where do you plan to go for a vacation when things become better?

Shai: “I want to go back to Seoul, and Haeundae Beach in Busan.”

Manal: “I love to travel abroad, visit the ASEAN countries for inspiration.”

Nico: “I’ll go to Siargao!”

Izzy: “I was supposed to go to Vietnam in October and I still pretty much want to continue with the plan when it’s safe to travel again.”

JM: “I want to continue my travel plans that didn’t push through, so probably I’ll go to Australia.”

MJ: “My family and I plan to go to El Nido, Palawan when the pandemic is over. I have been there last year with friends but this time, I want my family to see its beauty.”

(Anchored by Atom Araullo with Richard Heydarian, Stand for Truth streams every weeknight at 9 via its officialFacebook page and GMA News’ YouTube channel. On TV, it airs at 11:35 p.m. on GMA News TV. )

Shai Legarde

MOJO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lemonon tea: Sandra claims to expose 'truth' behind Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 candidate Sandra Lemonon from Taguig City is not yet done speaking the "truth" behind...
Entertainment
fbfb
Marco Gumabao, Margie Moran comfort family members who lost at Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
"The first runner up is my Champion."
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe controversy brews following posts from losing bet
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
A few hours after Iloilo City’s Rabiya Mateo was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020, MUP Organization national director...
Entertainment
fbfb
'House of Mateo': Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo makes 'Drag Race' star Alexis Mateo proud
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Bam!
Entertainment
fbfb
Cheating? Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo answers those 'bitter about my success'
By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo answered the allegations that she cheated to win at the pageant...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
What Ruffa learned from Mom Annabelle
By Ricky Lo | 56 minutes ago
Until she was locked in for several days to shoot The House Arrest of Us, a digital series movie starring KathNiel (Kathryn...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Heaven is overjoyed at latest drama series
By Boy Abunda | 56 minutes ago
When Heaven Peralejo learned that she was tapped to play central character Tisay in the newest ABS-CBN afternoon drama series...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
‘Malandi pero palaban’: Angelica Panganiban as Nimfa Dimaano in 'Hayop Ka!'
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
Angelica gave her kudos to voice actors, humbly recalling her struggles in the recording booth.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Pinoy Pride: First look at 'Trese' anime adaptation coming soon on Netflix
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
The anime series will premiere in 2021.
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Little Miriam Defensor Santiago’: Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo explains link to late solon
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Narciso Santiago, husband of the late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago, expressed his gratitude to Miss Universe Philippines...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with