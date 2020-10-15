KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Kapuso stars on how different Christmas will be this year
Anak Ni Waray Vs. Anak Ni Biday stars Barbie Forteza (left) and Kate Valdez
Kapuso stars on how different Christmas will be this year
KAPUSO DAY - Angel Javier-Cruz (The Philippine Star) - October 15, 2020 - 12:00am

With less than 80 days before Christmas, the lead stars of GMA Network’s Anak Ni Waray Vs. Anak Ni Biday spill how they plan to celebrate the season.

Dina Bonnevie: “We have no choice but to spend it in Manila or Ilocos. I hope to spend it with my kids because I was never able to spend it with them since I married Cong. DV Savellano.”

Snooky Serna: “We don’t celebrate Christmas in INC. I believe that our Lord Jesus Christ should be celebrated every day.”

Barbie Forteza: “We’ll be spending the holidays at home. Maybe we’d connect with our other relatives via Zoom but definitely we’ll stay home during Christmas and New Year.”

Kate Valdez: “Gusto ko po sanang i-celebrate ang Christmas ko with my lolo and lola sa Cavite. But since wala pa pong vaccine for COVID, kami-kami na lang po muna ang mag-celebrate dito sa bahay for our safety and for others too. Zoom na lang po muna.”

From grand parties to a much-needed getaway to cap off the year, there’s no doubt that Christmas celebration will be a little more straightforward this year and these Kapuso stars can agree to that.

Snooky Serna

Dina: “We normally leave the country for the holidays. We travel with the whole family and really relax and just unwind after a long year’s work. This is the only time we get to spend time together for two straight weeks. I guess this time will be different. Not sure how it will unfold yet, but definitely it will be about spending time with family.”

Snooky: “We are experiencing a pandemic right now. I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to be frivolous at this time. A simple celebration with people I love is all that matters to me.”

Barbie: “This year is going to be pretty different because it has been our tradition to come home to our relatives in Biñan, Laguna every Christmas but obviously, we couldn’t make that happen this year due to the pandemic.”

Kate: “Every Christmas, siyempre may gatherings po ‘yan kasama ang friends, family, co-workers, etc. but since may pandemic po ngayon, magkakaroon ng pagbabago ang Christmas celebration natin this year. Ngayon, hindi na po natin magagawa na magkaroon ng social gatherings like Simbang Gabi. Nakakalungkot pero kailangan po natin mag-adjust sa new normal, and it’s not going to be easy for everyone, but we have to follow the rules para sa ating kaligtasan.”

From a young age, we are told that the true essence of Christmas lies in the spirit of giving. With all that’s going on in the world, these Kapuso stars believe that the act of giving is indeed needed more than ever.

Dina Bonnevie

Dina: “We usually have a series of gift giving parties for the youth, the elderly and the less fortunate in general, every holiday season. I don’t know how we will do that this year, due to the pandemic where social gatherings are discouraged. Though the games, singing and drinking may not happen, I am sure that the gift giving will still happen.”

Snooky: “I would prefer to make a donation if budget permits.”

Kate: “Oo naman po. I guess it’s better na magbigay pa rin po ng donation/s or gift/s sa mga nangangailangan, malaki or maliit man. We should not stop helping others kahit sa simple ways nakaya natin, because wala naman pong required na season, month or date para tumulong sa iba.”

KAPUSO STARS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Willie Revillame introduces son in 'Wowowin' 
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Willie also noticed his son's haircut and said that he copied Juamee’s hair.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pastors Quiboloy, Villanueva clash over ABS-CBN shows with LGBTQ on Zoe TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
During the October 9 telecast of Quiboloy's show "Give Us This Day" on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI),...
Entertainment
fbfb
Janella Salvador blocks bashers after being criticized for allegedly trying to hide pregnancy
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Online users left comments accusing Janella of hiding her alleged pregnancy by concealing her body with the organizers held...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ang baho ng ugali mo': Sarah's rants vs sister Pia Wurtzbach go viral
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
It can be recalled that in a 2017 tribute for Sarah during a Downy event, Pia even called Sarah her "lucky charm" who urged...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano rallies influencers to uphold women's, children's rights during pandemic
By Ratziel San Juan | 12 hours ago
Liza discussed “the young woman's contribution on raising awareness and creating a safe environment for young women...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Pia Wurtzbach absent in weekly talk show amid controversy with sister Sarah
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was absent in her weekly online show “Queentuhan” with Binibining Pilipinas International...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: 'The Crown' Season 4 releases official trailer
12 hours ago
"The Crown Season 4" launches globally on Sunday, November 15, only on Netflix.
Entertainment
fbfb
Martin: Christmas this year won’t be the same...
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
It’s back to where Martin Nievera came from, making a full circle in his 38-year career as a singer as he signs up with...
Entertainment
fbfb
Great new music from the girls
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
The guys are very much around. Drake, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and even the departed Juice WRLD continue to...
Entertainment
fbfb
Maymay’s new house reminds her of Pinoy Big Brother
By Kane Errol Choa | 1 day ago
Maymay Entrata admits she finds it difficult to watch herself in Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7, currently being shown on...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with