Kapuso stars on how different Christmas will be this year

With less than 80 days before Christmas, the lead stars of GMA Network’s Anak Ni Waray Vs. Anak Ni Biday spill how they plan to celebrate the season.

Dina Bonnevie: “We have no choice but to spend it in Manila or Ilocos. I hope to spend it with my kids because I was never able to spend it with them since I married Cong. DV Savellano.”

Snooky Serna: “We don’t celebrate Christmas in INC. I believe that our Lord Jesus Christ should be celebrated every day.”

Barbie Forteza: “We’ll be spending the holidays at home. Maybe we’d connect with our other relatives via Zoom but definitely we’ll stay home during Christmas and New Year.”

Kate Valdez: “Gusto ko po sanang i-celebrate ang Christmas ko with my lolo and lola sa Cavite. But since wala pa pong vaccine for COVID, kami-kami na lang po muna ang mag-celebrate dito sa bahay for our safety and for others too. Zoom na lang po muna.”

From grand parties to a much-needed getaway to cap off the year, there’s no doubt that Christmas celebration will be a little more straightforward this year and these Kapuso stars can agree to that.

Snooky Serna

Dina: “We normally leave the country for the holidays. We travel with the whole family and really relax and just unwind after a long year’s work. This is the only time we get to spend time together for two straight weeks. I guess this time will be different. Not sure how it will unfold yet, but definitely it will be about spending time with family.”

Snooky: “We are experiencing a pandemic right now. I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to be frivolous at this time. A simple celebration with people I love is all that matters to me.”

Barbie: “This year is going to be pretty different because it has been our tradition to come home to our relatives in Biñan, Laguna every Christmas but obviously, we couldn’t make that happen this year due to the pandemic.”

Kate: “Every Christmas, siyempre may gatherings po ‘yan kasama ang friends, family, co-workers, etc. but since may pandemic po ngayon, magkakaroon ng pagbabago ang Christmas celebration natin this year. Ngayon, hindi na po natin magagawa na magkaroon ng social gatherings like Simbang Gabi. Nakakalungkot pero kailangan po natin mag-adjust sa new normal, and it’s not going to be easy for everyone, but we have to follow the rules para sa ating kaligtasan.”

From a young age, we are told that the true essence of Christmas lies in the spirit of giving. With all that’s going on in the world, these Kapuso stars believe that the act of giving is indeed needed more than ever.

Dina Bonnevie

Dina: “We usually have a series of gift giving parties for the youth, the elderly and the less fortunate in general, every holiday season. I don’t know how we will do that this year, due to the pandemic where social gatherings are discouraged. Though the games, singing and drinking may not happen, I am sure that the gift giving will still happen.”

Snooky: “I would prefer to make a donation if budget permits.”

Kate: “Oo naman po. I guess it’s better na magbigay pa rin po ng donation/s or gift/s sa mga nangangailangan, malaki or maliit man. We should not stop helping others kahit sa simple ways nakaya natin, because wala naman pong required na season, month or date para tumulong sa iba.”