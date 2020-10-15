My interview with the one and only Bayani

Bayani Agbayani is either your favorite comedian or he will be soon when you get to watch the video for One: The Interview. He’s so convulsively funny that even the grumpiest person will certainly break into a hearty laughter upon seeing his reaction at the end of our virtual interview.

Known for his quick wit and humor, Bayani accepted my invitation to appear on the Boy Abunda Talk Channel, a.k.a. Batalk Channel, on YouTube for One: The Interview.

Apple, my executive producer in The Bottomline, Robby and some production staff in ABS-CBN assisted me in hooking up Bayani to my network connection and laptop. He was too patient and cooperative in following directions. He was smiling while being repeatedly asked to adjust the camera of his laptop for a better view and position himself a bit closer to the monitor to achieve the perfect angle and lighting.

While my team was still busy setting up, I engaged Bayani in a casual chat for some kumustahan.

Like me, Bayani does not go out when not necessary. He is protective of his health and that of his wife Lenlen and their children. He does his morning routine exercise by jogging around the village in Quezon City. He lives just a stone’s throw away from my residence.

“Lagi akong nag-e-exercise; araw-araw tuwing 5:30 ng umaga,” he said and then I also checked on his family. He again replied, “They’re fine and they’re already upstairs. We usually sleep early. So, what I did when I learned that this (interview) will be at 10 in the evening, I slept at 5 in the afternoon. Pinaghandaan ko ito kasi pag alas-otso, inaantok na ako kaya natulog ako ng hapon; ng 5 at nagising ako ng 7 (p.m.).”

With his showbiz schedule not as tight as before, Bayani revealed that there’s nothing much to do but to exercise, sleep, binge-watch on Netflix, eat and take care of the kids. Apple recalled that our very first interview with Bayani took place several years ago at his home in Fairview.

“It’s my mother who is staying there now,” he replied while visibly uncomfortable with the pair of wireless earbuds he’s wearing. “Do I still have to use these (holding the earphones) even if I can hear you clearly?” He was told that the earphones help in reducing or blocking feedback.

His daughter Sab helped him check his set-up before we proceeded with the interview. I, too, was asked to move my laptop a bit to my left.

For the last time, I asked if everybody’s ready. And then, I proceeded, “Yani, welcome to One: The Interview.”

“Good evening, Tito Boy,” he responded excitedly. “Long time no see!”

“Maraming salamat. Long time no see! Na-miss kita. Here’s your question.”

“Opo,” said Bayani.

With a straight face, I asked, “Yani, are you sexy?”

“Yes,” he responded with a smile.

“Maraming salamat. That’s the end of our interview. Thank you, for being part of One: The Interview. Goodbye.”

He shot back, “’Yun na ‘yun? Salamat din, Tito Boy.” His hands were covering his mouth while trying to control his laughter. “Matagal pa ‘yung dasal ko, sa sagot ko, hahaha.”

The video already gained over 6,000 views and received funny comments from amused netizens. Check it out on the Batalk Channel and just like any other netizens, you will find yourself laughing out so loud.