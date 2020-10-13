Camila Cabello wraps up â€˜Cinderellaâ€™ musical movie

MANILA, Philippines — Three-time Grammy-nominated singer Camila Cabello just wrapped up “Cinderella,” her first ever movie to be distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures.

In a statement Columbia Pictures sent to Philstar.com, the Hollywood studio announced that the “production on the film has officially wrapped” with an official title treatment.

It was April last year when Columbia Pictures announced the movie, with “Pitch Perfect” director Kay Cannon as writer and director and with James Corden having the story credit.

In June last year, Sony scheduled the film’s release for Feb. 5, 2021. Principal photography for the film reportedly began in February this year in the United Kingdom, but filming was suspended last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Production resumed last August and reportedly concluded last month.

Joining Camila in the cast are Idina Menzel, Queen Elsa’s voice in the blockbuster “Frozen” movies. Idina is reportedly playing Camila’s stepmother, who is "not evil" in the movie, said Cannon.

"There are no villains in this movie," the director wrote on Instagram.

Billy Porter will reportedly play as the Fab G, Cinderella’s fairy godparent, while Nicholas Galitzine is reportedly cast as her love interest Prince Robert. Other cast members are “global artists,” according to Columbia, reportedly including Missy Elliot, James Corden and John Mulaney.

Although based on the classic fairytale, Cabello’s “Cinderella” will feature “original songs” and not the ones in the Disney animated movie.

"It’s a musical comedy with a kick ass soundtrack from amazing artists & original music from @camila_cabello & @idinamenzel," Cannon shared on Instagram.

