KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Northern Samar has its own âaurora borealisâ
Northern Samar has its own ‘aurora borealis’
Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - October 10, 2020 - 12:00am

For two months now, residents of Las Navas, Northern Samar, have been waking up earlier to catch what they describe as “sea of clouds” that appears very early morning from 4 to 5 o’clock, formed by the celestial formation of thin clouds, the ephemeral morning mist and the gentle rays of the rising sun. The sight is so magnificent, so amazing and so breathtaking that those who have been to countries like Sweden and Finland compare it to the aurora borealis, the mesmerizing sunset wonder that continues to attract tourists including Piolo Pascual who was so inspired by it that he co-produced a movie called Northern Lights: A Journey of Love (a similar scene is also visible in New Zealand).

“It’s a rare phenomenon,” said former Northern Samar Rep. Emil Ong (who lives in the nearby town of Lao-ang). “It is so beautiful, it has a magical effect on those who have seen it.”

These pictures, contributed to The STAR by Mr. Ong, show the wonderful cloud formations that paint a scene like Taal Lake surrounded by something that look like snow (lead photo), the breaking of dawn, the trees viewed from a mountain-side road and the Catubig River blanketed by mist (that disappears as soon as the sun rises).

Not only the Las Navasnon are seduced by the visual display created by the Great Artist Up There, a creation so unique and so awesome that perhaps no work of a human artist can compare to it. Tourists from neighboring places (Catubig, Pambujan, Catarman, etc.) have been trooping to Las Navas to catch the view, many of them camping up in strategic places and having their day’s serving of coffee or chocolate plus hot pan de sal while marveling at the spectacle (yes, it is!).

Las Navas Mayor Arlito Tan is said to be making sure that visitors strictly observe the protocols (face mask, face shield, washing of hands, etc.) so as not to spread the virus, and to take their garbage with them and not scatter it around.

How long will Northern Samar’s own “aurora borealis” last?

The residents hope and pray that it will.                       

AURORA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Exclusive
'Sana... ako na lang ulit': Bea Alonzo wants 'more chances' with John Lloyd Cruz
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Bea said she wouldn't say "no" in a project with John Lloyd.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kim Chiu breaks ‘Bawal Lumabas’ rules as she goes live on ‘It’s Showtime’ on Zoe TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu showed her excitement for ABS-CBN’s free TV comeback tomorrow, Saturday on A2Z channel ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Big Harry Styles fan Bela Padilla confirms relationship with Harry Styles lookalike
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Omg may hawig po siya kay Harry!!!! Wahhh cute nyo po omg!!!!!!" added singer Janine Berdin.
Entertainment
fbfb
Daniel will marry before he’s 30
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
‘I want to have a beach wedding,’ says Daniel Padilla who turned 25 last April 26. ‘Ayoko nang masyadong...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Mahal ko at mahal ako': KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde 'just married'
By Ratziel San Juan | 14 hours ago
There are two less lonely people in the world after singer couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde revealed their marriage through...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Albee Benitez: Stop the network war!
By Ricky Lo | 2 hours ago
Says the head of Brightlight Productions, the new TV5 blocktimer, ‘Stars shouldn’t be tied down to exclusive contracts...
Entertainment
fbfb
Noli Me Tangere: ‘First Filipino opera’
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 2 hours ago
Noli Me Tangere, an opera in Tagalog, premiered on Feb. 5, 1957, at the Far Eastern University Auditorium. Don David and Juanita...
Entertainment
fbfb
'What’s wrong with having muscles?': Winwyn Marquez, Melissa Gohing slam basher criticizing Pinays with muscular arms
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez answered a social media user body-shaming her for having a muscular physique.
Entertainment
fbfb
Journey frontman Arnel Pineda's younger brother nabbed for drugs
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
The younger brother of Filipino singing sensation Arnel Pineda was among those arrested in a drug operation in Quezon City...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ghost' remark haunts Miss Colombia: 'People don't ever understand what I said'
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
Ariadna has since clarified that she was misunderstood and meant no malice toward Pia.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with