Northern Samar has its own ‘aurora borealis’

For two months now, residents of Las Navas, Northern Samar, have been waking up earlier to catch what they describe as “sea of clouds” that appears very early morning from 4 to 5 o’clock, formed by the celestial formation of thin clouds, the ephemeral morning mist and the gentle rays of the rising sun. The sight is so magnificent, so amazing and so breathtaking that those who have been to countries like Sweden and Finland compare it to the aurora borealis, the mesmerizing sunset wonder that continues to attract tourists including Piolo Pascual who was so inspired by it that he co-produced a movie called Northern Lights: A Journey of Love (a similar scene is also visible in New Zealand).

“It’s a rare phenomenon,” said former Northern Samar Rep. Emil Ong (who lives in the nearby town of Lao-ang). “It is so beautiful, it has a magical effect on those who have seen it.”

These pictures, contributed to The STAR by Mr. Ong, show the wonderful cloud formations that paint a scene like Taal Lake surrounded by something that look like snow (lead photo), the breaking of dawn, the trees viewed from a mountain-side road and the Catubig River blanketed by mist (that disappears as soon as the sun rises).

Not only the Las Navasnon are seduced by the visual display created by the Great Artist Up There, a creation so unique and so awesome that perhaps no work of a human artist can compare to it. Tourists from neighboring places (Catubig, Pambujan, Catarman, etc.) have been trooping to Las Navas to catch the view, many of them camping up in strategic places and having their day’s serving of coffee or chocolate plus hot pan de sal while marveling at the spectacle (yes, it is!).

Las Navas Mayor Arlito Tan is said to be making sure that visitors strictly observe the protocols (face mask, face shield, washing of hands, etc.) so as not to spread the virus, and to take their garbage with them and not scatter it around.

How long will Northern Samar’s own “aurora borealis” last?

The residents hope and pray that it will.