Noli Me Tangere: â€˜First Filipino operaâ€™

Noli Me Tangere: 'First Filipino opera'
Don David and Juanita Javier as Ibarra and Maria Clara in Noli Me Tangere.
STAR/ FIle
Noli Me Tangere: ‘First Filipino opera’
REMEMBER WHEN? - From the collection of DANNY DOLOR (The Philippine Star) - October 10, 2020 - 12:00am

Noli Me Tangere, an opera in Tagalog, premiered on Feb. 5, 1957, at the Far Eastern University Auditorium. Don David and Juanita Javier portrayed the ill-fated lovers, Crisostomo Ibarra and Maria Clara.

Supporting them are Fides Asencio, Milo Cristobal, Vicente Antiporda, Dolly Buencamino-Francia, Philip Santos and a number of socialites as Maria Clara’s friends.

Based on Jose Rizal’s 1887 novel, the three-act play was hailed as the “first truly Filipino opera.” Music was written in 1953 by Felipe de Leon and libretto by Guillermo Tolentino. Adaptation and staging by Morli Dharan.

Friends of Maria Clara, played by (from left) Dolores Ferrer, Emy Brillantes, Redempta Muyot and Mildred Atkins.

The memorable songs in Noli Me Tangere were Tamis ng Buhay, Awit ng Gabi, Di Ba Sila ang Nagpapatay — RKC

NOLI ME TANGERE
