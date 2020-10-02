KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Robi Domingo to host 'Game KNB?' comeback
Robi Domingo will host the interactive game show popularized by ABS-CBN.
ABS-CBN/Released
Robi Domingo to host 'Game KNB?' comeback
(Philstar.com) - October 2, 2020 - 7:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — The undisputed pambansang game show “Game KNB?” is set to make a comeback this October 12 (Monday), ready to blaze a trail in the digital world through the Pinoy livestreaming app Kumu and premium cable channel Jeepney TV.

Robi Domingo will host the interactive game show popularized by ABS-CBN. Aside from being the game master of “Pili-Pinas," the trivia-based game portion, Robi will also undertake viewer-requested daily challenges at the end of every show.

The original "Game KNB?" was launched at a time when text messaging became popular and it was the country’s first game show to incorporate this interactive component. The show’s reboot returns in today’s era of livestreaming and is poised to achieve more breakthroughs in the digital sphere. 

Viewers can easily watch the “Game KNB” livestream on weekdays using their mobile phones and play the game via the Kumu app (@gknb).  Lucky players can win up to Php 10K daily in this first season of “Game KNB?”.  The show will also have a television simulcast on Jeepney TV where viewers can participate by answering the #TeamBahay Question of the Day on Jeepney TV’s FB page to win special prizes.

The well-loved game show, which aired from 2001 to 2009 hosted by Kris Aquino and later by Edu Manzano, became a consistent top-rating program on ABS-CBN until it ended its run.  

Aside from the thrilling games and prizes, the game show is also known for famous taglines “Korek!” and “May tama ka!” and the Papaya dance craze popularized by Edu.

Join the fun in the new “Game KNB?” starting October 12, Mondays thru Fridays, 12nn on Kumu (@gknb) and on Jeepney TV. Jeepney TV is available on SKYcable channel 9, Destiny Cable Analog 41 and Digital 9. Subscribe to Jeepney TV’s YouTube channel for exclusive videos. 

ROBI DOMINGO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gabby in his little paradise
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
You can think of clichés to describe Gabby Concepcion’s present state of being: far from the maddening crowd,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jodi Sta. Maria is dating Raymart Santiago
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago are officially dating. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Kisses Delavin hailed as Philippines' 'Most Beautiful Woman' for 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Kisses Delavin is the "Most Beautiful Woman in the Philippines" for 2020, according to an online poll by entertainment...
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto says she won't wait for apology as she proceeds with case vs Jay Sonza
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Julia Barretto said that she’s not waiting for an apology from veteran broadcaster Jay Sonza as she said...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Displaced ABS-CBN broadcasters, where are they now
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
They may have spent their last day at work last August 31, but the mission to serve the Filipino continues for the retrenched...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Gaya sa Pelikula: A narrative that represents the LGBTQIA+ community
By Boy Abunda | 20 hours ago
You must have been living under the rock if in case you didn’t notice the sudden boom of Boys’ Love series in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Staying home to stay safe
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Seven months into lockdown and Gladys Reyes said that the situation has a positive effect on her family.
Entertainment
fbfb
Henry Cavill takes on Sherlock Holmes but with feelings
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
It's a different take on the character. It is far more in the way of an emotionallyconnected character than we have seen traditionally....
Entertainment
fbfb
Latay wins Gold Award in Romania
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 1 day ago
Latay (Battered Husband) won the Gold Award for Feature Film at the second Wallachia International Film Festival in Romania...
Entertainment
fbfb
MNL48 announces next chapter as temporary 36-member group
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Hallohallo Entertainment President Paulo Kurosawa confirmed that MNL48 will "momentarily" become a 36-member girl group for...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with