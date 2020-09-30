KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
MNL48 announces next chapter as temporary 36-member group
MNL48 in the music video of "High Tension"
MNL48 via YouTube, screengrab
MNL48 announces next chapter as temporary 36-member group
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 7:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Local idol girl group MNL48 has managed to weather the pandemic and is here to stay, but a major change is underway, management announced on the last day of September.

Hallohallo Entertainment President Paulo Kurosawa confirmed that MNL48 will "momentarily" become a 36-member girl group for the upcoming Third Generation.

“Despite this change, MNL48 is here to stay and we are excited for what’s in store for the group,” Kurosawa said in a Wednesday statement sent to Philstar.com.

He assured fans that they still have a lot to look forward to, including more subunits and independent projects, the release of the group's 6th single “River” and its music video soon, as well as a digital concert series in the coming months.

“We hope you continue to support our members and vote for them in the upcoming Third General Election. We appreciate and thank you for the unconditional love and support for MNL48. We hope to see you all soon.”

Due to the health crisis, MNL48 had been forced to cancel live events, mall shows and theatre performances — which in turn led them to financial difficulties.

“This pandemic has brought about a lot of uncertainty but because of your support, the members have been able to rise above the challenges,” Kurosawa said.

“From our numerous digital activations on Kumu and YouTube to our Virtual Handshake Event and with the recent launch of MNL48’s first subunit BABY BLUE which has been a huge success in Japan with their debut single Sweet Talking Sugar topping multiple song charts, MNL48 has shown resilience during this difficult time and will continue to bring joy, music and entertainment to the fans.”

MNL48 MNL48 MEMBERS P-POP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'You deserve what you tolerate': Ellen Adarna tells women with cheating lovers
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Model-actress Ellen Adarna showed that she doesn’t take lewd comments lightly as she exposed a social media user asking...
Entertainment
fbfb
Empress Schuck shocked by wedding proposal at daughter's birthday party
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Empress Schuck got engaged during the celebration of her daughter’s fifth birthday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Carmi Martin recalls 'honeymoon with God' as COVID-19 survivor
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Carmi Martin revealed that she won her fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Entertainment
fbfb
Geoff & Maya: 3rd child coming up
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
Even before the pandemic, Geoff Eigenmann and his fiancée, singer Maya Flores, have decided to postpone their April...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Shame on you': Rhian Ramos gives body shamers a dirty finger
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos slammed her bashers calling her ugly and disgusting.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Paulo leads the action & drama in Walang Hanggang Paalam
By Jerry Donato | 20 hours ago
The Kapamilya Channel continues its tradition to tell compelling narratives via Walang Hanggang Paalam.
Entertainment
fbfb
Arthur Nery: Music heartthrob from the south
By Baby A. Gil | 20 hours ago
The rock star and actor Kean Cipriano takes his duties as a music executive seriously.
Entertainment
fbfb
A baby is coming: 'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie expecting first child
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first baby.
Entertainment
fbfb
Derek Ramsay rushed to hospital due to UV light-caused eye irritation
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay was hospitalized due to eye irritation after looking at ultraviolet (UV) light. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Film on Charice Pempengco's Jake Zyrus transformation gets Emmy Awards nomination
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Winners will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on November 23. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with