MNL48 announces next chapter as temporary 36-member group

MANILA, Philippines — Local idol girl group MNL48 has managed to weather the pandemic and is here to stay, but a major change is underway, management announced on the last day of September.

Hallohallo Entertainment President Paulo Kurosawa confirmed that MNL48 will "momentarily" become a 36-member girl group for the upcoming Third Generation.

“Despite this change, MNL48 is here to stay and we are excited for what’s in store for the group,” Kurosawa said in a Wednesday statement sent to Philstar.com.

He assured fans that they still have a lot to look forward to, including more subunits and independent projects, the release of the group's 6th single “River” and its music video soon, as well as a digital concert series in the coming months.

“We hope you continue to support our members and vote for them in the upcoming Third General Election. We appreciate and thank you for the unconditional love and support for MNL48. We hope to see you all soon.”

Due to the health crisis, MNL48 had been forced to cancel live events, mall shows and theatre performances — which in turn led them to financial difficulties.

“This pandemic has brought about a lot of uncertainty but because of your support, the members have been able to rise above the challenges,” Kurosawa said.

“From our numerous digital activations on Kumu and YouTube to our Virtual Handshake Event and with the recent launch of MNL48’s first subunit BABY BLUE which has been a huge success in Japan with their debut single Sweet Talking Sugar topping multiple song charts, MNL48 has shown resilience during this difficult time and will continue to bring joy, music and entertainment to the fans.”