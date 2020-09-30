Geoff & Maya: 3rd child coming up

Even before the pandemic, Geoff Eigenmann and his fiancée, singer Maya Flores, have decided to postpone their April wedding because not all members of the family were available. It would have been either a beach wedding or, as Geoff had told Funfare, “in a cliff with an amazing panoramic view.” Held until maybe next year.

In the meantime, the couple is counting the days until November when Maya delivers (by Caesarian section) their third baby to be nicknamed Chili.

Geoff is giving their children food-inspired monickers. Beanie is short for their first child Arabella Simone (who turned three last Sept. 23) and Angus for Augustus Geoffrey (who turned two last June 15). Geoff’s cousin Andi Eigenmann is giving birth also to her own third child sometime next year.

The pandemic has locked down the family at home. Geoff hasn’t seen his dad, Michael de Mesa, for months since Michael is secluded in Batangas for the shoot of Ang Probinsyano. By this time, Geoff himself should be back at work for a Net25 show.

Last Sunday, Geoff gave Funfare another exclusive interview.

Your third child is coming. How many more do you plan/want to have?

“I’ve always wanted sana four kids total, two each. Tapos ‘yung last sana, twins. Since this is the third one already, wala na. Sira na ‘yung gusto ko na may twins ako. Hoping for one more, but we’ll see. Sinabihan na kami ng doctor eh kasi sunod-sunod. Maya is going Caesarian so for safety reasons, we’ll rest for a while first.”

How are you like as parents?

“I can say we’re very hands-on, especially with the times now. As much as possible, we let them make their own decisions. They’re very independent. We just guide them. Maganda siya kasi when si Arabella started school this year, ‘yung gusto naming way we want to teach her, ganoon din ‘yung values nung school na napili namin. They’re really just there to guide and not tell the child what to do. We’re very happy with that. As parents, ganoon din naman kami. We let them be curious on their own, and when they ask for help, that’s when we help them out.”

Pareho ba ang treatment sa baby girl at sa baby boy?

“Very different. Magkaibang-magkaiba. With Arabella kasi, si Beanie, we were very overprotective because she’s our firstborn. The way we are as parents is very different the second time around and will be different the third time around. With Arabella, we were strict and by the book. With Angus, we were more relaxed with him kasi napagdaanan na rin namin lahat. According to other people, even my mom (Gina Alajar), mas madali daw mag-alaga ng boys. Sobrang likot lang talaga. Iba ‘yung may daughter. Ako, ever since, gusto ko panganay ko, girl. Happy ako with that.”

Any pointers/tips about parenting from your parents?

“I am a second child, so I was always caught in between stuff. As grandparents, iba kasi sila. Very different as parents. Alam nila now ang role nila ay spoilers. Kami, we try to stick by what we want to happen. It’s different from how we were brought up, but for me and Maya, this is the right way.”

What is the foremost (No. 1) challenge as parents?

“Mas tumatanda na sila ngayon. Mas napi-pick-up na nila ‘yung mga actions namin, so it’s really checking ourselves as parents, what we do, our actions. They can pick up on it easily eh. For me, as parents, kailangan mas aware kami sa ginagawa namin, kaysa ginagawa nila. Lead by example talaga.”

Since you came from a showbiz clan, will you let your children join showbiz?

“That would be their decision na. Open naman ako. My parents, ganoon din naman sila. If the universe calls for that, I won’t stop them. Kung ayaw naman nila, that’s their decision also. Si Arabella, mahirap pa makita or to catch her in the mood. ‘Pag behind-the-scenes, she’s into it. ‘Pag may lights, may camera, she notices it. Pag nakita niya na may set, she feels like she has to be pabibo, natu-turn-off siya. When it’s playtime, she’s really into it. That’s why it’s better to show her behind-the-scenes than the actual shoot.”

