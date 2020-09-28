KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
TV5 show 'Chika Besh!' steadily soaring in ratings
This week's guests on “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy,” which airs Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. on TV5 with a next day airing at Colours Channel (Cignal TV channel 60) at 11 a.m.
Archangel Media/Released
TV5 show 'Chika Besh!' steadily soaring in ratings
(Philstar.com) - September 28, 2020 - 11:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Good vibes every weekday mornings continue this week in “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy,” hosted by Pokwang, Ria Atayde and Pauleen Luna-Sotto, as a new set of celebrity guests visit them for yet another fun and insightful conversation.

"Dental diva" Kakai Bautista visits this Monday (September 28) and shares how she overcame her battle against novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), while theater actress Kayla Rivera drops by Tuesday (September 29) to talk about her new role on stage.

Elmo and Arkin Magalona, meanwhile, talk about their love for music and how they collaborate to make songs this Wednesday (September 30), while power belter and bride-to-be Katrina Velarde talks about her business alongside her fiancé on Thursday (October 1).

Come Friday (October 2), Candy Pangilinan shares life with her son Quentin.

Apart from these must see guest interviews, watch out for the show’s exciting segments such as "Besh Tips," "Patikim Patakam," "Words of Wisdom," "Share Ko Lang," "Tatak Pinoy" and "Virtual Gala," where international correspondent Taki Saito takes you to Tokyo, Japan.

Ever since “Chika, BESH!” premiered last August 17, the show has been steadily improving in TV ratings and has been receiving positive feedback from netizens.

The show is line produced by Archangel Media led by Mike Tuviera and Jojo Oconer.

“Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” airs Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. on TV5 with a next day airing at Colours Channel (Cignal TV channel 60) at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Pauleen Luna-Sotto shares Bossing Vic’s reaction to her new TV5 show

TV5
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Anak (Anak Ng Anak Ko!)’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Pag may nagsasabing may bago akong apo, “Hindi ko yun apo, ANAK!” Yan ang sagot ko!
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay Sonza alleges Julia Barretto is pregnant with Gerald Anderson's baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Former broadcaster Jay Sonza claimed that Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto is pregnant with her child with actor Gerald ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Extended honeymoon
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Their love story is straight out of a telenovela.
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Displaced ABS-CBN broadcasters, where are they now
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
They may have spent their last day at work last August 31, but the mission to serve the Filipino continues for the retrenched...
Entertainment
fbfb
Maja Salvador says goodbye to ABS-CBN, treats family to street food party
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
“Salamat sa pagsama sa masayang journey na ito."
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Heart Evangelista's Miss Universe Philippines candidate tests positive for COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 minutes ago
Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 candidate Maria Isabela Galeria from Sorsogon revealed that she tested positive for novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
Naked woman in Cesar Montano's viral video finally reveals self
By Jan Milo Severo | 59 minutes ago
The naked woman in a viral video greeting of actor Cesar Montano to a barangay council man last 2018 was finally re...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ferdy Topacio: I choose actors, not impersonators
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
The maiden offering of Borracho Film Production is bound to stir the proverbial hornet’s nest because of its sensitive...
Entertainment
fbfb
Make EDSA more colorful & beautiful
By Pat-P Daza | 12 hours ago
I’ve been driving along the EDSA northbound from Ortigas Center to ABS-CBN for the past six months, and I must confess...
Entertainment
fbfb
AOS barkada treats Kapuso to back-to-studio performances, new segments
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
From working from home, All-Out Sundays artists are back to the studio stage starting today at 12 noon. It is their creative...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with