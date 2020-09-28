TV5 show 'Chika Besh!' steadily soaring in ratings

MANILA, Philippines — Good vibes every weekday mornings continue this week in “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy,” hosted by Pokwang, Ria Atayde and Pauleen Luna-Sotto, as a new set of celebrity guests visit them for yet another fun and insightful conversation.

"Dental diva" Kakai Bautista visits this Monday (September 28) and shares how she overcame her battle against novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), while theater actress Kayla Rivera drops by Tuesday (September 29) to talk about her new role on stage.

Elmo and Arkin Magalona, meanwhile, talk about their love for music and how they collaborate to make songs this Wednesday (September 30), while power belter and bride-to-be Katrina Velarde talks about her business alongside her fiancé on Thursday (October 1).

Come Friday (October 2), Candy Pangilinan shares life with her son Quentin.

Apart from these must see guest interviews, watch out for the show’s exciting segments such as "Besh Tips," "Patikim Patakam," "Words of Wisdom," "Share Ko Lang," "Tatak Pinoy" and "Virtual Gala," where international correspondent Taki Saito takes you to Tokyo, Japan.

Ever since “Chika, BESH!” premiered last August 17, the show has been steadily improving in TV ratings and has been receiving positive feedback from netizens.

The show is line produced by Archangel Media led by Mike Tuviera and Jojo Oconer.

“Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” airs Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. on TV5 with a next day airing at Colours Channel (Cignal TV channel 60) at 11 a.m.

