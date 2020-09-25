KOREAN WAVE
From left: Alex Gonzaga at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball; Kim and Khloe Kardashian
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file; Hayu/Released
Alex Gonzaga shares greatest lesson learned from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - September 25, 2020 - 9:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina TV and YouTube star Alex Gonzaga is among those that felt sad upon learning that after 14 years and 20 seasons, US reality TV show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” (KUWTK) is saying goodbye with a final season airing next year.

In a recent virtual press event, Alex shared that although she would miss the Kardashians, she is happy that she can still keep up with them via streaming platform Hayu.

According to her, since all KUWTK episodes are in the app, she could watch the show anytime she likes, unlike when it was still on cable TV when she could not catch it because of the show’s varying timeslots.

Of all the Kardashian siblings, Alex said that at first, she liked Kim the most. In fact, she specifically admired how confident Kim is in waving underarms while trash talking.

“But while I'm watching the series, parang mas nag-coconnect ako kay Kourtney kasi s’ya ‘yung mas nag-maintain ng values n’ya – work ethics, family, she knows her priorities and fashion-wise, mas gusto ko talaga si Kourtney,” Alex said of Kourtney, the only Kardashian she follows on social media. She even downloaded Kourtney’s app.

Kim and Kourtney’s fights are Alex’s most favorite part of the series, which she said, she tried to apply to her sister Toni. 

“Ginagawa ko sa ate ko! Alam mo, binabaan n’ya ko ng phone,” Alex quipped.

According to her, although the show is ending, she will still try to keep up because she learns a lot from the so-called “first family” of reality TV.

“Lessons from the Kardashians? Taking care of yourself and loving your assets,” said Alex.

“’Yung gusto mong magwaldas ng pera parang sila pero du'n 'di ka maka-keep up, so take care of yourself na lang!”

The all-new episodes of KUWTK will follow the Kardashian-Jenners as they try to keep up with the new normal, with a family member having a coronavirus scare.

Adding to the tensions, Kim and Kourtney learn that Paris is on the verge of a lockdown ahead of Kanye West’s fashion show.

On top of that, Scott, who shares three kids with ex Kourtney, is reeling following the leaked news that he was in rehab. He still believes that someone had betrayed him when a photo of him in treatment was shared with the press, forcing him to leave the facility.

Against this backdrop, Khloe and Tristan discuss their past relationship – creating all sorts of possibilities and adding to their never-ending escapades.

KUWTK is among the thousands of Hollywood and celebrity reality shows on Hayu, which can be downloaded on its website with a free one-month trial. It is also available to all Cignal TV postpaid subscribers.

RELATED: Kardashians say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up'; season on family’s pandemic struggles premieres on Hayu

