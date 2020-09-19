KOREAN WAVE
Bituing Marikit: Nicanor Abelardo play
The cast of Bituing Marikit (from left) Lou Veloso, Olga Natividad, Bart Guingona and Irma Adlawan.
REMEMBER WHEN? - From the collection of DANNY DOLOR (The Philippine Star) - September 19, 2020 - 12:00am

Bituing Marikit is one of Nicanor Abelardo’s famous compositions, along with Mutya ng Pasig, Nasaan Ka Irog, Kundiman ng Luha. Abelardo also composed operas, zarzuelas, concertos, sacred and patriotic hymns.

A play on his life and times was written by Bienvenido Noriega, titled Bituing Marikit. It was staged in January and February 1995 at the Tanghalang Huseng Batute of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Nicanor Abelardo

Bart Guingona played Abelardo. Alternate was Ony de Leon.

Others in the cast of Bituing Marikit: Lou Veloso, Irma Adlawan, Olga Natividad, Mio Infante, Edwin de la Torre, Rommel Singson, Garry Lim and George de Jesus III.

Nonon Padilla

Directed by Nonon Padilla, with Ricardo Cruz (set design), Patis Tesoro (costume design), Dennis Marasigan (lighting design), Gil Castillo (stage manager).

Bienvenido Noriega

Abelardo was born in San Miguel de Mayumo, Bulacan on Feb. 7, 1893, the eldest of eight children of poor parents. At an early age, he played the piano at saloons, cabarets, pubs and theaters. He took up music at the University of the Philippines, earning a teacher’s certificate. He also studied at the Chicago Musical College for a master’s degree but did not finish the course. He finally finished his studies at the National University.

He died in Manila on March 21, 1935, leaving an unfinished symphony, an opera and a concerto. — RKC

