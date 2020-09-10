What you should know about anxiety & panic attack

Three weeks ago, JM de Guzman related on his Instagram how he survived a scary panic attack and gave tips on how to lessen the panic and deal with the attack. With the permission of JM and his dad Ronniel de Guzman, desk editor of Tempo, I am printing JM’s eye-opener story, accompanied by his IG photo.

This is what my panic disorder looks like, 4 a.m. In the middle of a good sleep. Intense wave of emotions, rapid heartbeat that makes you feel you are about to pass out or die. I use ice to slow down the heart and to feel my face because my body is numb, overpowered by emotions. This may be caused by a painful trauma in the past. I managed to record this because somehow I’m learning to cope with it and just hoping others might relate (to it) and know that they are not alone.

If you have this (kind of attack), too, put ice on your face, head and body. Just pray and take a deep breath; and if there are people around, make them understand your condition. Tell them to stop asking questions and just be there so the attack will subside quicker rather than be triggered. “It will be over in 30 or 40 minutes, and you will be fine.” Keep telling that to yourself so that’s the only thing running inside your mind. It’s exhausting. Keep safe.

Jeannie Goulbourn of Hopeline Philippines also had a similar experience.

She recalled, “I was on the plane on my last trip with my daughter Natasha years ago on our way to Paris for Maison du Objets. The door closed on the plane and suddenly I could not breathe. I thought it was a heart attack, a terrible feeling, and all the people seemed to suffocate me. I almost asked to be off loaded. Gasping for breath, I decided not to panic, to relax, and thought of a technique an Indian had taught me — visualize a safe happy place, slowly touch your heart and imagine your happy feelings in a safe place. I managed to close my eyes. Then, I recovered and got to breathe again.”

To enlighten us, I asked the help of Randy Dellosa, the psychologist (trained in psychiatry) to whom stars run to for their problems.

Three weeks ago, actor JM de Guzman posted on his Instagram that he had a panic attack at 4 a.m. (Symptoms: Chills, sweating, palpitation, etc.). Prayer helped and suob. It lasted for 40 minutes. What else should be done for relief?

“Many things can be done to relieve a panic attack. One can breathe into a paper bag if the breathing becomes too rapid and shallow. Taking warm chamomile tea can help to relax the body. Relaxing music can soothe the mind. And watching funny videos or playing computer games can serve as distractions from a panic attack. Also, daily intake of calcium, magnesium, and zinc is helpful because these minerals are natural body relaxants.

“As for medical treatment, panic attacks are quite easy to treat. In fact, people can get well in as quick as two to three weeks. An effective treatment package for panic attacks will include the following: Anti-depressant medication, talk therapy, stress management techniques, healthy lifestyle changes and natural therapies like acupuncture, massage and food supplements.”

What if it happens to somebody living alone?

“For people living alone, it is important to have a group of friends who can offer encouragement and support during a panic attack.”

Aside from the pandemic, what triggers panic attacks and what are the signs/symptoms?

“Anxiety disorder or nerbyos is the second most common psychiatric disorder after a major depression. The COVID-19 pandemic can trigger panic attacks because of stress from quarantine isolation, financial hardship, job insecurity and fear of oneself or loved ones getting sick from the coronavirus. Other triggers for panic attacks include hearing bad news, remembering bad memories, feeling stressed, having relationship problems, drinking coffee, or taking drugs or weed.

“For some people, anxiety disorder is a hereditary condition wherein panic attacks occur even without any situational or psychological trigger.

“The symptoms of panic attack include the following: Palpitations, shortness of breath or rapid shallow breathing, dizziness, cold sweat, tremors, restlessness, body weakness, fear of having a serious illness, fear of going crazy, or fear of dying.”

Are all ages vulnerable or more common among millennials or seniors?

“Life was already stressful even before the pandemic. The pandemic just aggravated the stress levels of most people. Thus, not only millenials, midlifers and seniors are at risk for developing anxiety disorders, but also the young kids and teenagers of Generation Z.”

How has the number of your patients increased during the pandemic?

“The coronavirus pandemic has triggered a ‘pandemic’ of mental health issues. Patients who were previously suffering from depression and anxiety started experiencing a relapse of their condition. And the longer the pandemic and quarantine isolation continues, it is expected that more and more Filipinos will develop depression and anxiety.”

Tips on how to maintain mental health when many people are locked down.

“Some tips for mental health include the following: Stick to your budget and find alternative sources of income. Exercise regularly for at least 30 minutes a day. Get adequate sleep and avoid overeating. Limit after-school or after-work screen time to two to three hours per day. Create an emotional support system of good friends. Stay informed with factual news. Find hobbies that will make you have fun. Find creative ways to help others. And nurture your spiritual life.”

Is it better to avoid negative thoughts?

“Instead of dwelling on negative thoughts, it is best to adopt positive thinking and a pro-active attitude. Wallowing in negative emotions will just make you feel stuck and trapped. Being pro-active means being a problem-solver. Assess your problems realistically and find practical solutions for each problem.”

(A reminder from Jeannie Goulbourn of Hopeline Philippines: In observance of World Suicide Prevention Day today, Sept. 10, the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation/NGF, Philippine representative of the International Association for Suicide Prevention/IIASP, requests you to light a candle near a window at 8 o’clock tonight to show supprt for suicide prevention and to remember a lost loved one and for the survivors of suicide.)

glorious food, that helped strenghten the long friendship of Helen Gamboa-Sotto (standing) and Marichu ‘Manay Ichu’ Maceda

More about Manay Ichu

Here’s a rejoinder to yesterday’s story about Manay Ichu, from STAR contributor lawyer Ferdie Topacio.

I haven’t told anyone this until now, but it was a visit to Sampaguita Pictures when I was in my teens that inspired me to become a movie producer.

The year was 1987, and I was a law freshman at the Ateneo. Being a probinsyano who had his education purely in Cavite City until then, I was awe-struck by the family names of some of my classmates: Enrile, Cojuangco, Florendo, etc. Among them was a gregarious chap named Ernesto Maceda Jr. (“Ernest” for short), son of Manay Ichu.

Surprisingly, Ernest — in spite of his evident prominence — was exceedingly down to earth. In fact, he volunteered to host our section’s acquaintance dinner party at the Sampaguita Gardens. When I arrived quite early at the venue, he was so kind as to show me around, and I stood enthralled as I viewed still pictures from Sampaguita Films in a sort of mini-museum near the living room of their mansion. To top it all, I was introduced to Manay Ichu, who very graciously regaled me with stories of the stars of the ‘60s, her father Doc Vera Perez, and anecdotes of how movies used to be made.

It was then that I decided that if my means warranted it after I had become a lawyer, I would produce films.

Ernest and I became fast friends after that; he even became godfather to my younger son. But I never told him about my “dream” because, coming from a family of modest wherewithal in the province, it was at that time naught but a pipe dream.

Now that I am producing my first movie, Mamasapano, I was finally able to tell Ernest about the source of my inspiration. I also made a donation to Mowelfund in honor of the memory of Manay Ichu, in accordance with the wishes of her family. And while I subsequently had other encounters with her, the memory of that first meeting will always live on most vividly in my mind.

Postscript: We at the Entertainment section fondly remember Marichu “Manay Ichu” Maceda for the food, glorious food that she would send us as “thank you” whenever we featured her. Aside from genuine, unadulterated friendship, it was food that bound Manay Ichu and the many people who love(d) her and whom age love(d), among them Helen Gamboa-Sotto, the Kitchen Queen who would regularly send Manay Ichu food even when Manay Ichu was already bedridden and unable to eat. “If only I could send food to heaven for Ichu,” said Helen, sobbing uncontrollably, “I would do it every day.”

