ABS-CBN goes digital on Kumu â€˜for your entertainmentâ€™

ABS-CBN goes digital on Kumu ‘for your entertainment’
KAPAMILYA DAY - Kane Errol Choa (The Philippine Star) - September 10, 2020 - 12:00am

When it was announced that Ces Drilon was looking for a co-host for her show on the livestreaming app Kumu, social media went abuzz with netizens quickly nominating Gardo Versoza.

They were thrilled for the possible meet-up iconic characters “Stress Drilon” and “Haggardo Versoza” at least virtually on the digital space.

Due to this popular demand, Gardo “Haggardo” Versoza became part of Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon two weeks later, not as a co-host but as a special guest who added good vibes to Ces’ engaging talk show. Kumu viewers welcomed Gardo, showering the episode with virtual gifts.     

Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon is one of the must-watch digital programs on For Your Entertainment or FYE Channel, the new Kapamilya community rising on Kumu.

With its name derived from the Pinoy greeting kumusta, the Kumu app brings Filipinos together in bright and lively interactions where they can send virtual gifts like halo-halo and Ibong Adarna, make song requests and deliver special gestures and greetings to content creators called streamers.

FYE Channel joined the Kumunity in July, becoming the newest venture of ABS-CBN’s Creative Programs, Inc. to boost its virtual connection with today’s audiences.

It showcases live talkfests led by Kapamilya streamers, capturing various Pinoy entertainment themes from Jeepney TV, Cinema One, MYX, Metro, ANCX, ABS-CBN Books and Rise Artists Studio.

Aside from Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon, viewers can look forward to more FYE Channel shows including Kwentong Auntie Julie with Macoy Averilla, also known as Macoy Dubs who recently rocked social media by storm with his amusing “Auntie Julie” videos.

More fun and laughter await Kumunity members in the uproarious Pop-Up Comedy Bar hosted by Jhai Ho and in Awaaards Night hosted by Rod Singh. 

The Kapamilya digital channel also features fascinating tête-à-têtes with celebrity streamers Sharlene San Pedro and Miles Ocampo in Ambagets and with Bianca Gonzales and MJ Felipe in POP Cinema.

The charming talents of Rise Artists Studio likewise interact with Kumunetizens in Rise Here Right Now and We Rise Together.

More engaging conversations follow in Hey Hershey with Hershey Neri, Single Ladies Night with Marianne Mencias and Metro Chats, which features interesting celebrity guests and other intriguing personalities.

Thrilling exchanges that will surely delight K-drama fans are also abundant in Metro K-Drama Club, with Metro editors talking about the latest episodes, updates and reactions to the classic and contemporary Korean dramas and Hallyu stars who won the hearts of Pinoys.

Meanwhile, well-loved OPM artists give raw and intimate performances in MYX Fullscreen.

Apart from these entertaining shows, FYE Channel is also a great source of lifestyle guides and inspiration.

Feng Shui master Hanz Cua does live tarot readings and gives quick tips for prosperity in Hanz Swerte, Hanz Saya. 

Jigs Mayuga talks about proper skin care and fitness for men in Manhacks, while Metro’s Make Me Over deliberates on today’s beauty products and suggests tips to achieve the best looks.

On Sundays, it live streams the Kumunity Mass and the inspiring Kumustahan with Fr. Tito Caluag.  

These shows have consistently attained Kumu’s coveted Hot Badge being the most watched livestreams on their respective time slots. FYE Channel has also recently reached the 100K follower milestone on Kumu.

Don’t miss the latest from FYE Channel, streaming several shows on Kumu daily. Download the Kumu app now and follow @fyechannel to be part of the newest Kapamilya Kumunity.

Bianca Gonzales hosts POP Cinema with MJ Felipe
Pop-Up Comedy Bar host Jhai Ho
Ces Drilon, host of Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon
Miles Ocampo of Ambagets
Geolette Esguerra, Metro editor-in-chief and one of the Metro KDrama Club hosts
Sharlene San Pedro co-hosts Ambagets with Miles Ocampo

 

