GMA Artist Center expands online with more YouTube shows

Digital marketing company Socialbakers released its statistics for the first half of the year and named GMA Artist Center (GMAAC) as the most engaging brand on Instagram and the fifth most engaging brand on Facebook in the country. This has inspired the network’s talent management arm to further strengthen its online presence with its recently launched YouTube channel and to continue creating a wide range of fresh, original and exciting content that will give netizens a meaningful virtual interaction with GMAAC artists.

The new batch of online shows includes In The Limelight, a video series where viewers get to know Kapuso stars better; Hangout, a weekly live fan meet; and Cool Hub, which features the different collections of the stars, hosted by Yasser Marta, Myrtle Sarrosa, Manolo Pedrosa and Ayra Mariano.

Betong Sumaya hosts the 20-minute online game show Quiz Beh! every Friday at 3 p.m and Mike ‘Pekto’ Nacua is the newest host of E-Date Mo Si Idol streaming Thursday nights at 8.

Meanwhile, back for the second season are the talk show Just In: An Online Kumustahan with your Favorite TV Personalities (Wednesday nights at 8), hosted by Paolo Contis and Vaness del Moral; online dating show E-Date Mo Si Idol (Thursday nights at 8), which will now be hosted by Mike “Pekto” Nacua; and game show Quiz Beh! (every Friday at 3 p.m.), hosted by Betong Sumaya.

During the recent virtual presscon via Zoom, Paolo, Vaness, Betong and Pekto have expressed delight at the task entrusted to them by GMAAC.

Paolo, who alternates with Vaness as host of Just In, said that the show will be the same online “kumustahan” with celebrities viewers normally don’t get to see on TV.

“It’s a small talk show mostly reminiscing the past…’yun ang naging formula nung show eh. It is much better than talking about the depressing issues we are experiencing these days. Since we are in this industry, it’s important that we remain visible and relevant. Naging maganda yung idea ng Artist Center na gawin ito so it was a very good opportunity for all of us,” Paolo said.

“Yes, you have to be relevant at times like this,” seconded Vaness, “Kasi lahat tayo nakakulong sa loob ng bahay eh. Just In is a good platform that features other artists and personalities aside from the Kapuso stars we usually see on TV. Ang kinukumusta natin ay yung mga hindi mo na nakikita, yung mga may iba ng buhay, yung mga nasa ibang bansa. So in a way, parang na-re-refresh din yung mga tao.”

Quiz Beh! , on the other hand, is a 20-minute online game show where several GMAAC artists play a word guessing game (similar to Pinoy Henyo but with a few tweaks). Host Betong described it as “kulitan with fellow Kapuso celebs. Nakakatuwa kasi habang nag-uusap kami, we would sometimes forget na live pala kami. The show also allows viewers to get to know more about these artists, kung ano sila sa likod ng camera, kung anong buhay nila ‘pag walang taping.”

“The game’s mechanics are still the same but this time, meron ng kamag-anak or loved ones ng mga Kapuso stars na maglalaro din,” added the comedian, who also realizes how the show has been instrumental in overcoming his anxiety and sadness brought about by the pandemic.

“Malaking tulong ito na meron (akong) pinagkakaabalahan at na-da-divert yung mga alalahanin ko,” he said.

Pekto, who has already explored the world of hosting in Day Off, is all set as host for the new season of E-Date Mo Si Idol. Despite technical difficulties he would encounter on the show, Pekto said that he wouldn’t mind as long as he has something to keep himself busy with.

E-Date Mo Si Idol features one GMAAC artist per week with three fans who will be interviewed by the featured artist. Then the artist will choose a lucky winner whom he/she will go on an “E-date”.

“So far, I am still adjusting because this is new to me. Malaking tulong po ito kasi nga yung pagkabagot at least mabawasan man lang dahil ilang buwan na wala akong ginagawa sa showbiz. Excited na ako and I’m sure this is going to be fun. Ang dami kong friends na nagtatanong at gusto nga nilang makipag-E-date sa mga artists,” shared Pekto.

(For updates, check out GMA Artist Center’s YouTube channel and follow its official social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.)