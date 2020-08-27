COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Bandang Lapis and its moving hit Sa Kabilang Buhay
The members of Bandang Lapis are huge admirers of Eraserheads, the iconic rock band from the '90s. While the E-Heads only took on the eraser end, they took the entire writing implement, hence the name lapis.
Bandang Lapis and its moving hit Sa Kabilang Buhay
SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil (The Philippine Star) - August 27, 2020 - 12:00am

Out of the urban area of Montalban, Rizal came the band which calls itself Bandang Lapis. I do not know how the name came about. The best reason I can think of is that the members must have been classmates in school, where the wooden, lead-tipped lapis or pencils are mostly used by kids learning how to write.

Probably closer to the truth is the fact that Bandang Lapis is a tribute to the Eraserheads. The members of Bandang Lapis are huge admirers of the iconic rock band from the ‘90s. They just decided to do their idols better. While the E-Heads only took on the eraser end, they took the entire writing implement, hence the name lapis.

The charismatic late vlogger and YouTube star Emman Nimedez became a hitmaker with his song Teka Lang.

It looks like the band made a good choice because the name Bandang Lapis is now a famous one. This is thanks to the success of the tune Kabilang Buhay, the group’s most recent recording. I say that is a strange and rather risky title for a song. As everybody certainly knows, Kabilang Buhay is the Filipino term for the after death. It is said to be the place where the departed go after they breathe their last on earth.

The title as used in a song comes across as morbid. Death is not a pleasant subject because most Filipinos are superstitious about tempting fate. Don’t talk about it, let alone turn it into a song, “Baka magkatotoo,” is what they usually say.

Not so for the boys of Bandang Lapis though. Despite the fact that the recording deals with a no-no subject, it gave Bandang Lapis, its first big hit.

They sing, “…Bakit ba dumating ang oras na ito/ nabalitaan ko na wala ka na/ hindi ba’t sinabi mo hindi mo ko iiwan/ hindi pababayaan na ako’y mag-isa/ hindi ba’t sinabi mo sabay tayong tatanda/ bakit bigla ka na lang nandiyan sa kabilang buhay.” Ouch!

It is a sad tune that evokes the kundiman of old with the Tagalog lyrics and the singer’s plaintive delivery. It is a style that Pinoys enjoy listening to. This must be the reason why despite dealing with death, Kabilang Buhay found an admiring audience. By the way, the song comes with a video that tells the simple story. Boy and girl fall in love and dream of a life together. But death comes along and ends their story. I am sure that anybody who has lost a loved one will be able to relate to the video, feel the pain again and shed a tear or two. Well, we may not like songs about death but we do love being moved to tears. So go ahead and enjoy Kabilang Buhay.

Bandang Lapis is made up of John Lester Abano on vocals; Lyn Rey Beltran on guitar; Mark Jay Nievas also on guitar; Ryanpaul Marangga on bass guitar; Leanro Rapuno on drums; Jomari Gabriel Luna on keyboards; and Ivan Arcena Morallos, the rapper.

Still on Kabilang Buhay, I am sure many of you are familiar with Emman. He was the talented young man who tried to hold back time. The charismatic 27-year-old vlogger and YouTube star became a hitmaker with his song Teka Lang. “Pabagalin muna natin ang ikot ng mundo/ pahintuin mga kamay ng oras ng relo/ dahan dahan lang/ dahan dahan lang/….puwede bang magpahinga muna saglit?”

Unfortunately for Emman, his request was unheeded. He passed away last Aug. 16 at one o’clock in the morning, a few hours after he was rushed to the hospital. He revealed last May that he had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a fast-spreading type of cancer of the blood cells and the bone marrow. He gave a good fight but still lost the battle.

Born Emman Nimedez, he made his mark with his parodies of Korean telenovelas on YouTube for which he garnered millions of views. Because of these, fans dubbed him the Pinoy Opaah. He later branched out into recording and scored well with light hip-hop tunes like Uuwian, Baby Pauwi Na Ko and Kung Puwede Lang. Teka Lang was his biggest seller. The tune returned to No. 1 in the hit lists after his demise.

E-HEADS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Walang bahong hindi lalabas': Sarah Balabagan claims Arnold Clavio is father of first born
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Sarah Balabagan revealed that Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio is the father of her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lolit Solis defends Arnold Clavio over Sarah Balabagan issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
She also advised Arnold's critics to leave him alone.
Entertainment
fbfb
Internet users slam Arnold Clavio for 'hair time' post amid Sarah Balabagan controversy
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Alam nyo na Kung sino Ang ina Ng anak Ni Igan na si Arn Arn."
Entertainment
fbfb
After franchise denial, ABS-CBN hit by another setback
1 day ago
Another sad news reached Filipinos recently after the ABS-CBN Tulong Center announced its closure this month after providing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay Sonza challenges Arnold Clavio to 'man up' after Sarah Balabagan exposé
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Jay Sonza gave pieces of advice for fellow broadcaster Arnold Clavio amid the Sarah Balabagan issue.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Quarantine gives Gwen & David time to discover each other
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
Since the quarantine was declared in March, Gwen Zamora and husband David Semerad with their year-old son Cooper have been...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Kapatid network offers fun time slot for all
By Jerry Donato | 1 hour ago
People deserve fun, engaging content, especially when they are faced by an unprecedented event.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
BTS sparks joy with Dynamite
By Arielle Pizarro | 1 hour ago
On Aug. 21, 12 p.m. (Korean Standard Time), BTS premiered the music video for Dynamite, the K-pop septet’s very first...
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli to hold first concert as married couple
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
After a first duet and a first TV commercial together during the quarantine, Kapamilya couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta, Frankie Pangilinan pen sweet quarantine birthday messages for Kiko
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
“He's the most hands-on dad… You guys have no idea.Y'all better send him some damn love and appreciation today,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with