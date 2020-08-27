COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
BTS sparks joy with Dynamite
BTS released its first English-language single Dynamite, hoping to inspire a bit of hope and happiness in listeners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
BTS sparks joy with Dynamite
Arielle Pizarro (The Philippine Star) - August 27, 2020 - 12:00am

On Aug. 21, 12 p.m. (Korean Standard Time), BTS premiered the music video for Dynamite, the K-pop septet’s very first English-language single. I tuned in alongside millions of viewers, armed with my skepticism over the choice of language and the members’ lack of credits in the song. BTS are known to be heavily involved in the creation process of their music, after all.

For Dynamite, the international superstars handed the reins over to producer and songwriter David Stewart and songwriter Jessica Agombar, who have previously worked together on hits What a Man Gotta Do by the Jonas Brothers and Hailee Steinfeld’s I Love You’s. Without the creative involvement of BTS themselves, I was concerned that they might end up with a song that didn’t sound like it was theirs. But it seems I had too little faith in the boys.

At a press conference, the group shared that because all seven have been hands-on in preparing for a new album coming out later this year, releasing Dynamite as an English-language digital single wasn’t among the original plans. They decided to go for it in the end, simply hoping to inspire a bit of hope and happiness in listeners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Dynamite delivers exactly what it promises to. It’s a light-hearted disco pop tune, with a music video reminiscent of hit Boy With Luv from EP Map of the Soul: Persona, but trading the neon pinks for pastel yellows and injecting a playful retro energy that we haven’t seen before from the K-pop group.

While it doesn’t take much to make the seven talented men of BTS shine in their music videos, leader and main rapper RM is arguably this track’s standout. RM brought a refreshing air to his every verse and solo cut, easily making them some of my favorite parts of the whole video. A shameful missed opportunity, however, was giving more lines and scenes to Jin, who lit up the choruses with his vocals and stole the show with an A+ disco attire that deserved every bit of exposure and more.

Although to be expected due to the language limitations, Dynamite leaves gaps in showing just what every member is made of. At the end of the day, BTS are still artists who are at their best when fully in their element.

It’s not my favorite BTS comeback, but Dynamite is a welcome burst of joy interrupting all the chaos. And don’t we all need a break, a little something to feel good about during these trying times?

BTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Walang bahong hindi lalabas': Sarah Balabagan claims Arnold Clavio is father of first born
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Sarah Balabagan revealed that Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio is the father of her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lolit Solis defends Arnold Clavio over Sarah Balabagan issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
She also advised Arnold's critics to leave him alone.
Entertainment
fbfb
Internet users slam Arnold Clavio for 'hair time' post amid Sarah Balabagan controversy
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Alam nyo na Kung sino Ang ina Ng anak Ni Igan na si Arn Arn."
Entertainment
fbfb
After franchise denial, ABS-CBN hit by another setback
1 day ago
Another sad news reached Filipinos recently after the ABS-CBN Tulong Center announced its closure this month after providing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay Sonza challenges Arnold Clavio to 'man up' after Sarah Balabagan exposé
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Jay Sonza gave pieces of advice for fellow broadcaster Arnold Clavio amid the Sarah Balabagan issue.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Quarantine gives Gwen & David time to discover each other
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
Since the quarantine was declared in March, Gwen Zamora and husband David Semerad with their year-old son Cooper have been...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Kapatid network offers fun time slot for all
By Jerry Donato | 1 hour ago
People deserve fun, engaging content, especially when they are faced by an unprecedented event.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Bandang Lapis and its moving hit Sa Kabilang Buhay
By Baby A. Gil | 1 hour ago
Out of the urban area of Montalban, Rizal came the band which calls itself Bandang Lapis.
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli to hold first concert as married couple
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
After a first duet and a first TV commercial together during the quarantine, Kapamilya couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta, Frankie Pangilinan pen sweet quarantine birthday messages for Kiko
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
“He's the most hands-on dad… You guys have no idea.Y'all better send him some damn love and appreciation today,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with