BTS sparks joy with Dynamite

On Aug. 21, 12 p.m. (Korean Standard Time), BTS premiered the music video for Dynamite, the K-pop septet’s very first English-language single. I tuned in alongside millions of viewers, armed with my skepticism over the choice of language and the members’ lack of credits in the song. BTS are known to be heavily involved in the creation process of their music, after all.

For Dynamite, the international superstars handed the reins over to producer and songwriter David Stewart and songwriter Jessica Agombar, who have previously worked together on hits What a Man Gotta Do by the Jonas Brothers and Hailee Steinfeld’s I Love You’s. Without the creative involvement of BTS themselves, I was concerned that they might end up with a song that didn’t sound like it was theirs. But it seems I had too little faith in the boys.

At a press conference, the group shared that because all seven have been hands-on in preparing for a new album coming out later this year, releasing Dynamite as an English-language digital single wasn’t among the original plans. They decided to go for it in the end, simply hoping to inspire a bit of hope and happiness in listeners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Dynamite delivers exactly what it promises to. It’s a light-hearted disco pop tune, with a music video reminiscent of hit Boy With Luv from EP Map of the Soul: Persona, but trading the neon pinks for pastel yellows and injecting a playful retro energy that we haven’t seen before from the K-pop group.

While it doesn’t take much to make the seven talented men of BTS shine in their music videos, leader and main rapper RM is arguably this track’s standout. RM brought a refreshing air to his every verse and solo cut, easily making them some of my favorite parts of the whole video. A shameful missed opportunity, however, was giving more lines and scenes to Jin, who lit up the choruses with his vocals and stole the show with an A+ disco attire that deserved every bit of exposure and more.

Although to be expected due to the language limitations, Dynamite leaves gaps in showing just what every member is made of. At the end of the day, BTS are still artists who are at their best when fully in their element.

It’s not my favorite BTS comeback, but Dynamite is a welcome burst of joy interrupting all the chaos. And don’t we all need a break, a little something to feel good about during these trying times?