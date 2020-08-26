25 things you donâ€™t (but want to) know about Raffy Tulfo

25 things you don’t (but want to) know about Raffy Tulfo

Spoiler alert: This story is not about the usual issues that Raffy Tulfo tackles day in and day out, fair weather or foul, on his TV5 show Idol in Action and his Radyo5 program Wanted sa Radyo. Raffy’s millions of followers/believers know what those issues are. But I have to mention a segment of Idol in Action where Raffy resolves the problems of people (a recent caller was a crying mom devastated by her discovery that her son and daughter were into incest).

Raffy’s good friend lawyer Freddie Villamor (owner of Promag300 which Raffy is endorsing) is looking for a producer who will dramatize on film or in a TV series those heart-breaking stories.

“People can learn a lot from them,” assured Freddie, adding how he admires Raffy for being compassionate.

According to a report, when Raffy learned from DSWD (Department of Social Work and Development) social marketing service officer-in-charge Irene Dumlao that her office might have overlooked the names of jeepney drivers who still need to get benefits from the government’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP), Raffy acted fast.

Upon Dumlao’s request, he asked the staff of RaffyTulfo In Action (RTIA) to send the drivers’ names to DSWD as soon as possible. Raffy promised to give the drivers sacks of rice, vegetables and grocery bags.

He also granted the request of Eastern Samar Rep. Maria Fe Abunda (Boy’s sister), to help victims of Typhoon Ambo and donated P1M from his own pocket. (Jeepney drivers who want to contact Raffy may message him through the Official Facebook Group of Raffy Tulfo In Action, or e-mail info@raffytulfoinaction.com.)

Okay, here are the 25 things you don’t (but want to) know about Raffy.

1. How can you tell if you wake up from the wrong side of the bed?

“This is the time when you don’t mess around with me.”

2. What’s one thing you can’t do without?

“Cellphone.”

Raffy as user/endorser of Promag300: ‘I endorse only products that I believe in. Promag300 gives me lots of health benefits. It helps lower my blood sugar level just by soaking my feet in warm water.’

3. Items inside your bag that you carry every day?

“Wallet, cellphone, extra facemask, hand sanitizer, mouthwash, eye drop and eyeglasses.”

4. Are you a worrier? If so, usually what about?

“Sometimes and it’s mostly about the dozens and dozens of cases we are trying to accomplish at work.”

5. Are you hypochondriac?

“I was at one time and I thought I had a very serious illness and my time was up. I had different kinds of alarming symptoms then that bothered me a lot and didn’t go away. I went to consult a cardiologist, neurologist, pulmonologist, gastroenterologist, immunologist, dermatologist and endocrinologist. And it turned out later that it was just a case of stress and withdrawal syndrome from a long period of excessive smoking.”

6. Your biggest fear?

“Losing a loved one.”

7. Have you ever been heartbroken (by whom and when)?

“Not to my recollection.”

8. Favorite comfort food?

“Ginataang bilo-bilo and banana cue.”

9. Heard that you love shoes and you buy several pairs when you are abroad. How many pairs do you have so far and what pair is your favorite?

“I have 200 more or less. My favorite pair is a Jimmy Choo layered with Swarovski crystals. That was given to me by my wife as a birthday gift.”

10. Most precious possession?

“My family and my RTIA team.”

Find out what his biggest fear is, his comfort food, what song makes him cry and the best lesson he got from his parents

11. What thought comes to your mind when you look at the mirror in the morning?

“It’s time to kick ass again!”

12. Best lesson you got from your parents.

“Stop complaining and learn how to count your blessings.”

13. Rate yourself on a scale of 1 to 10 as a husband, as a father and as a boss.

“I would say 9 on all of them. Because I’m not perfect.”

14. Biggest mistake that you have committed and how you corrected it.

“When I was a teenager, I ran away from home. A couple of months later, I came back and begged for forgiveness from my parents. And they gave me a second chance and a fresh start.”

15. What song makes you cry?

“Amazing Grace.”

16. What song lifts your spirit?

“Born To Be Alive.”

17. What’s your all-time favorite movie?

“The Godfather.”

18. Do you believe in the afterlife (heaven and hell)?

“Yes.”

19. What do you usually pray for?

“Good health.”

20. Are you superstitious?

“Not really.”

21. What is success to you?

“When you are being recognized by many for the good things that you’ve done.”

22. When are you happiest?

“When I see smiles on people’s faces after coming to see me for help.”

23. What would you tell your 15-year-old self?

“Hey moron, listen to Mom and Dad.”

24. What’s the best/worst thing about Raffy Tulfo?

“The best thing about me, perhaps, is I don’t say no to people who are really in need of help. And the worst thing about me, maybe, is I’m a perfectionist and I expect the highest quality of work from my people, and if things are not done the way I wanted it, I get furious.”

25. Raffy Tulfo in three words.

“Listener, Troubleshooter, Peacemaker.”

