Introducing Pop Smoke

Just when you think hip-hop music has settled down into the whispered musings of now in the money, ex-street poets, a new sound comes along and it is regenerating the genre. It is called the Drill Movement and was created by rappers from London and Chicago. The danceable beat comes with a dark message that is usually fatalistic and is about how material things do end up as nothing. Its leading progenitor is a kid who called himself Pop Smoke.

In contrast to most rap sounds today, Pop Smoke’s style is harsh and grating. It is Drill but he laced it with old school Brooklyn mix. The combination works very well and is literally taking the world by storm. Take a look at the hit charts and his recordings are up there on top. Why even the newscasts have found reason to use his music. If you had been watching the news coverage of the recent spate of riots related to racial injustice in the U.S. of A., chances are you must have heard the sound of Pop Smoke.

Unfortunately, Pop Smoke is not around anymore to see the impact that his music is creating. He was shot to death last Feb. 19, during a home invasion in the mansion in Los Angeles where he was staying. Arrests have been made regarding the crime. The four perpetrators now charged with murder are 15 to 19 years old. Pop Smoke was only 20 years old and had become the latest victim of the curse of rap music. Remember Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion, Nipsey Hussle, Mac Miller and others? They were all rappers who recently died young while on top of their game.

Pop Smoke was born Bashar Barakah Jackson in Brooklyn, New York. He was mostly out of school and was even involved with drug-dealing. But he was saved by his music and showed great promise as a singer, rapper and composer at a very young age. The big names instantly took interest in his work. 50 Cent produced his first album and included are collaborations with big names like Quavo, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch and others.

Pop Smoke was active for only 14 months but he certainly left behind a No. 1 selling album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, and hit singles like For the Night, Mood Swings, Welcome to the Party, Shake the Room and The Woo. Listen and make sure you also watch the videos. How Pop Smoke expressed his love for materialism through the cash, the luxury cars, branded wardrobe, big ostentatious bling and hooded posse he appeared with in those films is quite a waker-upper. They all now add up to nothing.

