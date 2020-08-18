Hollywood star with Pinoy blood Hailee Steinfeld reunites with 'Pitch Perfect' cast for UNICEF benefit

MANILA, Philippines — The cast of hit musical movie "Pitch Perfect" reunited for a special cause of helping children in Lebanon and around the world through United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

In Universal Pictures' YouTube channel, the all-girl a capella group Barden Bellas are back and performed their own rendition of Beyonce's "Love On Top."

For every download and stream of the video, proceeds will be given for children in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Aca-scuse-me?! The Bella’s are back together for a very special reason. Money raised from the downloads of our rendition of “Love on Top” will go directly to @UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now," Universal Pictures wrote in its YouTube channel.

Their performance featured Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Shelley Regner, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Kelley Jakle and Chrissie Fit.

Opening the video is an introduction to the group from John Higgins and Elizabeth Banks.

Hailee began her showbiz career at the age of 10. Her notable films include "Pitch Perfect," "Romeo & Juliet," and "Bumble Bee." She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her 2010 film "True Grit," and a Golden Globe Best Actress Nomination for "The Edge of Seventeen."

Hailee's maternal grandfather, Ricardo Domasin, was half African-American and half-Filipino from Panglao, Bohol.

Hailee last visited the Philippines in September last year. She told her Filipino fans in a virtual meeting recently that she would love to visit the Philippines again after the pandemic.

