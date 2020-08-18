COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Hollywood star with Pinoy blood Hailee Steinfeld reunites with 'Pitch Perfect' cast for UNICEF benefit
'Pitch Perfect' cast singing Beyonce's 'Love On Top.'
'Pitch Perfect' via Instagram, screenshot
Hollywood star with Pinoy blood Hailee Steinfeld reunites with 'Pitch Perfect' cast for UNICEF benefit
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 18, 2020 - 4:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The cast of hit musical movie "Pitch Perfect" reunited for a special cause of helping children in Lebanon and around the world through United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). 

In Universal Pictures' YouTube channel, the all-girl a capella group Barden Bellas are back and performed their own rendition of Beyonce's "Love On Top."

 

 

For every download and stream of the video, proceeds will be given for children in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Aca-scuse-me?! The Bella’s are back together for a very special reason. Money raised from the downloads of our rendition of “Love on Top” will go directly to @UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now," Universal Pictures wrote in its YouTube channel. 

Their performance featured Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Shelley Regner, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Kelley Jakle and Chrissie Fit. 

Opening the video is an introduction to the group from John Higgins and Elizabeth Banks. 

Hailee began her showbiz career at the age of 10. Her notable films include "Pitch Perfect," "Romeo & Juliet," and "Bumble Bee." She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her 2010 film "True Grit," and a Golden Globe Best Actress Nomination for "The Edge of Seventeen."

Hailee's maternal grandfather, Ricardo Domasin, was half African-American and half-Filipino from Panglao, Bohol. 

Hailee last visited the Philippines in September last year. She told her Filipino fans in a virtual meeting recently that she would love to visit the Philippines again after the pandemic.

RELATED: Hollywood star with Pinoy blood Hailee Steinfeld to have Philippine homecoming

HAILEE STEINFELD PITCH PERFECT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Actress-turned-Carmelite nun Chin Chin Gutierrez asked to pray for Philippines amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Former actress Chin Chin Gutierrez is now a full-pledged nun, according to veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Kapamilya, Kapuso stars display 'unexpected' chemistry in new TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Sofia Andres turned emotional upon recalling how her parents always reminded her about life. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Santino: Not in Dad Echo’s footsteps
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Unlike father, unlike son.
Entertainment
fbfb
Did Eric Fructuoso turn to driving tricycle to survive COVID-19 crisis?
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
(Update 2: Aug. 16, 2020, 6:49 p.m.) This is what former actor Eric Fructuoso revealed following an Instagram...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo wowed by dance crew for showcasing Pinoy culture at 'World of Dance' semifinals
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Hip-hop dance group UPeepz showcased Filipino culture at the "World of Dance" semifinals. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
#Selpink: Blackpink, Selena Gomez release more clues about collaborating during pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
"SELPINK pulling up soon. 8/28," she said of the single to be released on August 28.
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
Pop divas Gaga and Ariana lead VMA noms
By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
Pop divas Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead the nominations with nine nods each at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
Cinemalaya16, series of dreams
By Juaniyo Arcellana | 17 hours ago
The spotlight on shorts this year is like an inadvertent return to roots, the festival having shared a CCP home with the Gawad...
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
Isko Moreno turns over modeling fee for Pandacan Church reconstruction
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is ready to deliver the tablets and laptops to the city's teachers and students next week to gear...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Lea Salonga defends KC Concepcion vs body-shamers
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga defended singer-actress KC Concepcion on KC's social media post showing her flaunting her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with