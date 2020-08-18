Santino: Not in Dad Echoâ€™s footsteps

Unlike father, unlike son.

That’s an apt description of Santino Rosales and his dad, Jericho “Echo” Rosales who are poles apart in many ways. “We are the same only in our leading a healthy lifestyle,” Santino told Funfare in an exclusive interview. “And also in work ethic. Like my dad, I put in all effort in everything that I do.”

Santino Rosales

He has recently signed a contract with Viva Artists Agency (VAA) and he said that he’s pursuing a path different from that of his dad “No acting. I want to do hosting and product endorsement. I also want to further my modeling career.”

Even in height, six-footer Santino is two inches taller than Echo and that makes him quite a sight on the fashion ramp and on the football field, a sport he plays as center back for the Men’s Football team of De La Salle University (DLSU) where he’s in third year taking up Interdisciplinary Business Studies (elementary and high school education was from Colegio de San Agustin). He previously played for Kaya FC and Pilipinas Dragons. And he loves surfing. “That’s what I have in common with my dad. We both love the surfing and the beach.”

But hard as you may try, you won’t find other traces of Echo in Santino.

Santino started modelling at 17 when he was discovered by his godfather Avel Bacudio. He’s now a member of the Professional Models Association of the Philippines (PMAP).

“I’m proud of my dad but I look more like my mom,” noted Santino, admitting that he’s a Mama’s Boy and is not ashamed of it.

“I never spoiled him, though,” former model Kai Palomares, Santino’s mom, shared. “He’s a nice, well-behaved boy, mabait na bata.”

Fashion designer Avel Bacudio, Kai’s close friend, seconded, “That’s true. Talagang mabait si Santino. I saw him grow up.” Avel is godfather to Santino whom he discovered for the ramp when Santino was 17. “He has the height and the looks, at very positive ang attitude maski medyo shy.” Now a member of the Professional Models of the Philippines (PMAP), Santino has also worked with other designers like Robby Carmona, Jackie Aquino, Randy Ortiz, Joey Samson and Rajo Laurel. He was also spotted at the Seventh Philippines Fashion Ball along with the other fashion world luminaries.

With dad Jericho Rosales whom he describes as ‘very supportive, a good dad,’

Santino is also a social media influencer with over 104,000 followers on Instagram. He was featured in Candy magazine’s “Meet the Guys You Should Be Crushing on This Year” and has appeared on the cover of Garage magazine.

Born premature on Dec. 11, 2000, Santiago Gabriel Palomares Rosales was named after his maternal and paternal grandfathers both named Santiago. Echo’s pet monicker for Santino is Saint (Little Saint) and he’s Santi among his modeling colleagues. Gabriel is for the angel since he was born on Christmas month.

“I gave birth to Santino on my eighth month of pregnancy,” revealed Kai. “He was put on ICU and was given extreme unction, an annointment for the sick. He spent more than one month in an incubator kasi one month short ako of nine months. He was baptized at the ICU with my friends and the medical staff as godparents.”

Asked why he’s taking up Interdisciplinary Studies, Santino explained, “I want to go into business and the course will help me in whatever business I choose, not just one kind of business but as varied as possible.”

In the meantime, helping his mom run Kaisant Skews & Brews in Paranaque City, a business they put up during the pandemic.

Photos courtesy of Kai Palomares With his mom former model Kai Palomares during last Friday’s virtual presscon when he signed up with VAA.

And what tips does dad Echo give him where girls are concerned?

“No need,” said Santino, now fancy-free after breaking up with his (first) girlfriend. “He and my mom trust me when it comes to affairs of the heart.”

No “ideal girl,” he added, but he has a big crush on Nancy of Momoland, hoping to meet her when she comes to shoot her Kapamilya teleserye with James Reid.

“My dad is very supportive, a very good dad. He doesn’t forget his obligations.”

Echo is married to TV star Kim Jones, the Australian digital and creative fashion influencer.

“Before the pandemic,” said Santino, “my dad and I saw each once a week. During this pandemic, we talk regularly virtually. “I’m close to my stepmom who is close to my mom. We are a closely-knit family, a modern family.”

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)