Alex in Wonderland

It’s a pity that her fans didn’t get to watch on the big screen Alex Gonzaga’s movie Love The Way U Lie, directed by RC delos Reyes for Viva Films and TinCan, with Xian Lim as Alex’s leading man. The movie is an official entry in the first Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (SMMFF), a brainchild of Sen. Bong Go postponed indefinitely from last April due to the pandemic. Nevertheless, Love The Way U Lie will be available on Netflix on Aug. 20.

This Conversation was actually done last March to coincide with the SMMFF and it has retained some freshness and relevance, so here it is with Alex candidly talking about her life and career and minor issues around her as she enjoys the support of her social media followers (she recently surpassed eight million subscribers on YouTube) and the company of her boyfriend, Lipa City Councilor Mikee Morada.

What is Love The Way U Lie all about?

“It’s a romcom fantasy about a girl who is supposed to be the bridge between the husband and his dead wife. Conflict starts when she starts falling in love and is competing with the dead wife.”

How are you similar to or different from that girl?

“The girl’s name is Stacey, a breadwinner and fortune-teller who is desperate to fall in love. I could relate to her before when I was still young yung, atat na atat ma-in love. Pero nagbago na ako, hehehehe!!!”

Tell us about some “moments” with Xian on the set.

“We actually always talk about deep topics like our relationships, our careers, the industry, life’s unfairness. Malalim kami kapag nag-uusap. Pero between us, he is the joker pero waley, hehehehehe!!!”

When you do a kissing scene (no matter how gentle), do you consult/ask permission from Mikee?

“This is actually my first time ever to have a kissing scene and I haven’t told Mikee yet so hopefully he won’t read this! Hihihihi!!! Sorry, Mikee!”

What are the “do’s” and “don’ts” when you accept an offer?

“Now, I choose projects that I am comfortable with. I avoid projects that I know don’t fit me so I turned down Darna...charing, hahaha!!! Seriously, I always ask myself if I’m excited and OK with the project that is being offered. I don’t like accepting offers na just for the sake na may project ako lalo na if I know I won’t be able to give justice to it.”

Tell us about Mikee, your very first boyfriend…how you met and matched and what you two have in common. What usually triggers your “LQ’s” (Lovers’ Quarrels) and how do you sort things up?

“I really feel that Mikee is God’s gift to me. He really understands and accepts the best and worst in me. Thank you, Lord, for Mikee! Hahaha!!!”

You and your Ate Toni are admired for the way your parents have raised you. How far does “parental guidance” go and what values have they (especially Mommy Pinty) instilled in you?

“Before, I thought my parents actually brainwashed us so we would obey them but as I mature, I have come to realize that they are right all the time. With me, my parents know na the limits and boundaries of their guidance compared nung sa Ate ko. But now kasi I just obey them because I just don’t want to disappoint them. Madalas old-fashioned sila but ngayon nako-convince ko na sila in a way maging millennial thinkers sila, hahahaha!!!”

Will you, if and when, raise your kids the way you and Toni were raised?

“Yes but not all of their ways! The best part is when our parents would always lay hands on us while praying. They really pray and ask guidance from the Lord with their parenting.”

About your social-media “team up” with Luis Manzano…how did the idea come up? Isn’t there any “pikunan” between you, and what are the limits in the way you “bash”/”roast” each other?

For front page: Alex with boyfriend Lipa City Councilor Mikee Morada and with her ‘star’ at the Eastwood City Walk of Fame: I feel that Mikee is God’s gift to me. He really understands and accepts the best and the worst in me

“None! Kuya Luis and I know how deep our friendship is. Tried and tested na namin na we are loyal to our friendship and we genuinely care for each other. Halos araw-araw ako kinakamusta nyan. Mabait siyang kuya, hehehehe!!!”

How can you spot “fake news” and how do you deal with it? Have you ever been victimized by “fake news” and how did you react to it?

“Yes, but truth will always prevail. Sometimes, pumapatol ako. I would try to clear my name but now parang unless it becomes a national issue or legal issues na siya, dun na lang ako magsasalita.”

Portrait of a happy family, from left: Mikee and Alex with her nephew Seve, Mom Pinty, Uncle Jojo, Dad Bonoy, and Paul Soriano and wife Toni Gonzaga (Seve’s parents

How much of your private life are you willing to share with your social-media followers (how many millions so far)?

“I know my limit. More than myself I consider my loved ones, especially Mikee, if they will be comfortable with what I will be sharing.”

Is it true that what you are earning from your vlog is far more than what you earn from TV/movie/commercial projects?

“Both work for me. I earn in my vlog since somehow people are familiar with me because of my TV shows. And more opportunities opened up for me when I started doing vlogs.”

With Kylie Verzosa and Xian Lim in Viva Films’ Love The Way U Lie which will be streaming on Netfl ix starting on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Really now, is it true that your parents were expecting a baby boy but what they got was a baby girl so they named you Alex?

“The name Alex came from my character in Let’s Go, my first-ever show on ABS-CBN. My dad wanted me to keep it because he wanted a name that sounded strong like Toni. Si, Dad, weak ba ang name ko na Cathy??? Talaga???hahahaha!!! Ewan ko ba but as an obedient daughter, said okay, sige na nga!”

