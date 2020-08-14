Make-A-Wish grants wishes in Genie TV

With the pandemic affecting everyone’s lives, many terminally ill children from low-income families are getting overlooked. But there is still a way to help them.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation Philippines has discovered a way to reach out to these children. Its president Abigail Arcangel and corporate secretary Yuri Adaza Marshall have launched a TV program called Genie TV. The show was designed to create more public awareness on the foundation’s thrust.

Streamed Wednesdays at 8 p.m., the show’s title gets its inspiration from the mythical Arabian genie that grants wishes to anyone who releases him from the magic lamp. Make-A-Wish also does that by bringing a little cheer to terminally ill youths aged between two-and-half and 17, by granting them one final wish. Beneficiaries consist of children suffering from various illnesses such as cancer and congenital heart disease.

The pandemic, however, has compelled the foundation to look for other ways to help the children. While it previously arranged for the patients to meet their favorite celebrities, it does it online now. Parties held in restaurants had to be stopped and instead, the foundation now sends gift packages to children.

And through Genie TV, the foundation gets to impart its projects to the public. “We don’t want to hold back. The reality is that there are children who are still undergoing their medical and life challenges,” says Marshall.

The first season of Genie TV featured various Make-A-Wish volunteers, a quiz night, a Star Wars-themed show, a baking challenge and celebrity interviews.

The foundation does not provide financial or medical assistance. Instead, it grants a patient’s wish. Young patients can get access to Make-A-Wish through the NGO’s partner healthcare professionals and through their parents. A social worker is sent to interview the child to determine what his wish might be.

“This is one foundation that is into well-being by giving happiness, hope and strength. The service is real. It’s not about throwing money at a problem which some foundations do. Make-A-Wish provides the child or family with the emotional strength.” says Marshall.

Make-A-Wish was founded in Arizona 40 years ago when Customs officer Tommy Austin befriended Christopher James Greicius, a seven-year-old leukemia patient. The boy had dreamed of being a police officer. Austin contacted the Arizona Department of Public Safety to plan a memorable experience where Greicius could live his dreams. For one day, the boy was given a customized uniform, rode a police helicopter and was sworn-in as an honorary Patrolman of the Safety Department.

Make-A-Wish Philippines has arranged for children who dreamed to be airplane pilots to try out the flight simulators of Air Asia and Philippine Airlines, said Arcangel. Other beneficiaries met various celebrities like former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, basketball player L.A. Tenorio and volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.

Since its inception in 2000, Make-A-Wish Philippines has served some 3,500 terminally ill children and averages granting 400 wishes a year.