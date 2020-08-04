New ways of earning(Second of three parts)

Palitaw keeps Gladys afloat

They say that in showbiz, making money is, well, a piece of pie. But beware, if one is a spendthrift and forgets to save for the rainy day, he wakes up one day holding an empty bag. Several actors have set aside enough capital to invest in showbiz-unrelated businesses that tide them through these uncertain times.

• Gladys Guevarra (snacks, etc.)

Gladys was delivering a bilao-ful of palitaw (rice cakes) when a market vendor recognized her in her native Olongapo where she’s staying during the lockdown.

“Di ba ikaw ‘yung artista?” the vendor wondered.

Instead of being offended, Gladys turned the “aha moment” into a comedy.

“Bakit, ano po ba ang requirement para magtinda ng palitaw? ‘Pag artista ba di dapat magtinda ng palitaw? Bagay, di ba?”

Don’t laugh now but it is palitaw de leche and other merienda items (puto with cheese and salted eggs, pito nutella, etc.) that are keeping Gladys afloat during the pandemic. Business-minded, the Culinary Arts undergraduate has been earning good money (outside of showbiz) from businesses she has put up...that is, even while she was getting film and TV offers.

After selling her shares in Lugawan Republic (that used to be on Timog Ave., Quezon City), Gladys put up Kitchay (Kitchen ni Chuchay) also in Q.C. and herself served as chef. The place doubled as a sing-along bar at night. Gladys had to shuttle between Kitchay and wherever she had a shoot.

According to a friend, Gladys has been making the merienda items for quite a while even when she was living in a condominium with some celebs (from showbiz and politics) as neighbors. “But she was too shy to sell them her palitaw,” the friend said.

After Gladys’ business was featured on GMA’s 24 Oras, she was swamped with orders from colleagues including Lovely Abella and Ai-Ai delas Alas who bought 20 bilaos for her mom’s birthday, delivered right to her door by Gladys herself direct from Olongapo.

“Stress-buster,” said Gladys (who is set to resume taping for the GMA series Anak ni Waray, Anak ni Biday sometime next week). “Kumikita ka na, nawawala pa ang stress mo.”

Neil Ryan Sese

Neil Ryan: Fish be with you

• Neil Ryan Sese (Seafood)

Like Gladys, Neil Ryan Sese doesn’t mind being recognized while he is on his bike delivering bagful of seafood (fish, crabs, lobsters, prawns, shrimps, etc.) around Laguna.

“We started K&G Seafood delivery during the lockdown,” Neil Ryan told The STAR. “During this time, while tapings were on hold, I thought of finding other means of earning to help sustain the needs of my family. So, I thought, what do people like me need? What product and service can I offer to those who are at home? Seafood! I love and enjoy eating seafood. So why not bring this product to other seafood lovers like me, safely and conveniently, by delivering straight to their doorstep?”

Because of the pandemic, noted Neil Ryan, many people, not only actors, lost their jobs and people found alternative ways to source their daily needs and supplies without having to leave their homes.

Combining his love for seafood and biking, Neil Ryan Sese started his business.

“I tapped those I know from the biking community who lost their jobs to be my partners in delivering the goods. This way, they have an opportunity to earn and provide for their families as well,” he continued, “I also discovered that there are a lot of seafood lovers like me who look for fresh and quality seafood, and they prefer to just order online and have them sent to their address. I’m very grateful that the business is doing well, and thankful for the help and support of family and friends. It’s true that there’s bayanihan, supporting each other, especially in the most difficult times!”

He conceded that starting a business may be challenging at first, since it involves a lot of commitment and hard work.

“That’s why it’s important to choose something that you love to do or choose a product that you believe in or have passion for; that’s why I’m very lucky that I love seafood and biking. Hehehe!!! Establish good relationships with your customers and your people, and value their support and loyalty. Stay focused, be kind and always strive to do your best!”

K&G Seafood delivery, to earn extra income as tapings were put on hold due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

