COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Isabelle ‘Belle’ Daza and husband Adrien Semblat with their son Balthazar/Baltie
Photos courtesy of Isabelle Daza
At home in Hong Kong with Belle & Adrien
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - August 3, 2020 - 12:00am

Before the government recently imposed stricter measures against COVID-19, Isabelle “Belle” Daza told her Aunt Pat-P Daza (Razzle Daza, Mondays in this paper) that she and husband Adrien Semblat, together with their son Balthazar/Baltie, were “enjoying the best of Hong Kong by daily strolls and family trips to the beach on weekends.

Mother and son arrived in Hong Kong last March 16 when the lockdown was declared in the Philippines to join Adrien who is the vice president of Adidas and Reebok in Hong Kong and Macau. “We were given tags which are monitored by an app that you download on your Smartphone for contact-tracing purposes,” recalled Belle.

Like other women concerned with their looks, Belle said yes to the offer of the Belo Medical Group (BMG) to be the face of Belo Skin Genius, posing in the pictorial without make-up (check photos with this story). According to Dr. Vicki Belo, “The most advanced micro-needling and skin rejuvenation technology helps improve skin texture and tighten and lift the skin.”

Being the outdoor type, Belle said she feels confident to show her bare skin (meaning no make-up).

“Since I started undergoing the Belo Skin Genius, I’ve definitely been wearing less make-up. My skin immediately tightened and brightened, and I feel like I have a more defined jawline but very subtle that’s why I like it.”

Added Vicki, “Looking and feeling beautiful is part of the process of self-care. There’s a demand for beauty treatment these days. I call this phenomenon ‘skin hunger’.”

Asked what else she has discovered about herself while confined to their well-appointed “minimalist” condo unit, Belle said in an e-mail interview, “I realized that to be happy, I don’t really need much...just my family to be safe and healthy, and a yummy meal. Oh yes, and a workout session.”

How are her days like out there?

“When I was in quarantine, I would keep myself busy with the usual...baking, teaching Baltie some activities, YouTubing workouts and catching up with friends. I also wrote an animated story called Tralala The Tiger which I posted on my YouTube channel and my IG.”

Not only that. Belle manages by remote control her Frank Milk Bar business in Manila, checking on her staff by daily calls. Belle told her Aunt Pat-P that she also helps an NGO called Empower-U that tracks and shuts down abusive and illegal manpower agencies that exploit OFWs.

Still, her main concern for herself and her family is their safety and health.

‘Since I had the Belo Skin Genius in December last year, I’ve definitely been wearing less make-up and I feel like I have a more defined jawline but very subtle. That’s why I like it.’

And what was the first thing that she did when she arrived in Hong Kong last March?

“I hugged my husband and had a burger, hahaha!!!”

Incidentally, any beauty tips that she gets from her mom (the “un-aging” Miss Universe Gloria Diaz)?

“Always put on sunblock even on my neck.”

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

ISABELLE DAZA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Allan K told 'Bawal Judgmental' after on-air suicide remark
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
“Anton, anong nagtulak sa'yo para magpakamatay? Alam mo bang masama 'yung magpakamatay?” Allan said on air.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Galing po ako sa Pilipinas': Sandara Park sends shock waves on Korean TV by speaking Tagalog
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
K-Pop star Sandara Park spoke Tagalog in a Korean television show, turning Filipinos into a "kilig" frenzy on social med...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Mama bear is home!': Ryan Reynolds thanks everyone who helped find Pinay's lost teddy bear
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The search for a Filipina's missing teddy bear in Canada is over as Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds declared the "happy news"...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Susan Roces: Beauty as Envoy’
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 2 days ago
As Susan Roces celebrated her 79th birthday last Tuesday, July 28, Remember When? recalls her glory days decades back.
Entertainment
fbfb
Stars in new means of earning
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
As we’ve been saying, even while the showbiz mills are starting to grind very slowly but very surely (sticking to the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Do’s & don'ts I follow during Ghost Month
By Pat-P Daza | August 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines has been under quarantine for over four months, the longest lockdown in the world.
1 hour ago
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Alden colors his world royal blue
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Call him Mr. Clean because Alden Richards is really that...with a spotlessly clean image.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
‘Oh Gosh, September, Pasko Na!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Sa wakas nung last Thursday ay nairaos na — First Birthday sa New Normal ng aming programa!
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Alisah Bonaobra showcases her ‘golden voice’ in latest single
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 1 day ago
Alisah Bonaobra is one artist who chases her dreams no matter what it takes so she wouldn’t live with regrets.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Beyonce delights fans with stylized visual album 'Black Is King'
1 day ago
Pop royalty Beyonce on Friday released her much-hyped visual album "Black Is King," an aesthetically ambitious video billed...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with