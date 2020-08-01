COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
In a fashion show wearing a Pitoy Moreno terno
‘Susan Roces: Beauty as Envoy’
REMEMBER WHEN? - From the collection of DANNY DOLOR (The Philippine Star) - August 1, 2020 - 12:00am

As Susan Roces celebrated her 79th birthday last Tuesday, July 28, Remember When? recalls her glory days decades back.

She came out on the cover of Weekly Women’s Magazine on Nov. 27, 1959, with an article titled Susan Roces: Beauty as Envoy. It chronicled her hectic days as Philippine envoy to the Pan Pacific Festival in San Francisco, California. Actually, it was Susan’s second year as Philippine representative. San Francisco Mayor George Christopher was so impressed with Susan’s beauty and charm that he invited her the second time around in 1959.

Susan on the cover of Weekly Women’s Magazine, Nov. 27, 1959…

Susan joined 12 other Pacific beauties in varied activities — fashion shows, TV-radio appearances, mile-long parade, photo sessions, meeting dignitaries and celebrities.

Susan was required to come in national costumes.

And with the other Pacifi c beauties and singer Johnny Ray of Cry fame.

The two times she represented the country at the Pan Pacific Festival in San Francisco proved to be too tiring for the young Susan. She joked there would be no third time…unless it was for a vacation. She vowed to see more of the sights and sounds of the City by the Bay, America’s most beautiful city. — RKC

fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
