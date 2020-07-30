LIST: 15 new Pinoy films to be available on Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming app Netflix is back with a brand new slate of 15 Filipino films coming on to the service starting this August, including Netflix Original "Love The Way U Lie."

Staying true to their commitment to bring more Filipino content to the service, the content provider is announcing new films from Viva Communications, Regal Films, TBA Studios, The IdeaFirst Company and CleverMinds. This new lineup cuts across multiple genres has something for everyone.

RC Delos Reyes, director of "Love The Way U Lie," said: "It is an honor having our film be included and be shown across Asia. It is a huge opportunity not just for me but also for every Filipino filmmaker to continue creating quality films that can be shown to the world and that every Filipino can be proud of."

"Very few films get to become a Netflix Original, and we at Viva and 1017 are very proud that 'Love The Way U Lie' is part of the elite Originals. This film is a testament to Filipino creativity and we can't wait for Asia to enjoy it!”said Vincent Del Rosario, President of Viva Communications, Inc.

“With Netflix releasing 'Write About Love’ soon, it’s good news for us at TBA Studios that this movie will be made available on one of the most popular and prestigious online platforms,” said Crisanto Aquino, director of 'Write About Love.'

“It will surely help our movie reach a wider audience, and bring them this wonderful story of the Female Writer and Male Writer, as well as the characters of Marco and Joyce. In this time of a worldwide pandemic, we all need something to hold on to, and what else is worth holding on to but LOVE.”

“We at TBA Studios are very proud of 'Write About Love' especially now that Netflix has picked it up to make it available on their service. We’re grateful that a bigger audience will now have the opportunity to discover this uniquely entertaining movie that celebrates the art of writing. For those who enjoyed it during its theatrical release, this is the chance to see it again, along with their family and friends,” said Vincent Nebrida, President of TBA Studios.

These films will add to the line up of other wildly popular Filipino movies that have come to the app including "Through Night and Day" and "Ang Pangarap Kong Holdup," both of which consistently appeared in the Philippine’s Top 10 row on the service.

“We would like to extend our warmest thank you for giving our films, 'Through Night and Day' and 'Ang Pangarap Kong Holdap,' a platform where our fellow Filipinos can watch conveniently at the comfort of their homes during these unprecedented times,” said Erwin Blanco, Chief Executive Officer of Mavx Productions.

“The success of our films goes to show how people are really starting to appreciate locally and independently produced films with unique and authentic storytelling, and we hope that Netflix will continue to empower more talented filmmakers in the Philippines as they have done with us.”

Below are the Pinoy titles slated for release in August and September:

"Once Before (Hindi Tayo Pwede)"

Director: Joel Lamangan

Cast: Marco Gumabao, Tony Labrusca, Lovi Poe

Synopsis: After a tragic car crash, Gabby finds herself in a love triangle with the ghost of her fiancé and a friend seeking more than a platonic relationship.

Release Date: August 4, 2020

"Time & Again"

Director: Jose Javier Reyes

Cast:Wynwyn Marquez, Enzo Pineda, Adrienne Vergara

Synopsis: Longing for a law student, a barista by day and writer by night gains the ability to turn back time and rewinds to the day they first met.

Release Date: August 6, 2020

"Stranded"

Director: Ice Idanan

Cast: Jessy Mendiola, Arjo Atayde

Synopsis: In the midst of a typhoon, a woman finds herself stuck inside her office building with a stranger whose attitude on life — and love — clashes with hers.

Release Date: August 6, 2020

"How She Left Me (Kung Paano Siya Nawala)"

Director: Joel Ruiz

Cast: JM de Guzman, Rhian Ramos

Synopsis: A man with face blindness finds it impossible to connect with others — until he meets a beautifully free spirit who changes his life.

Release Date: August 13, 2020

"Finding You"

Director: Easy Ferrer

Cast: Jerome Ponce, Jane Oineza, Barbie Imperial

Synopsis: When a young man with an extraordinary memory discovers he can't recall a past heartbreak, he revisits his exes searching for the mystery woman.

Release Date: August 13, 2020

"Love The Way U Lie"

Director: RC Delos Reyes

Cast: Alex Gonzaga, Xian Lim

Synopsis: With the help of a spunky, lonely-in-love psychic, a deceased wife tries to get her grieving husband to move on. In the process, sparks begin to fly.

Release Date: August 20, 2020

"Us Again"

Director: Joy Aquino

Cast: Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing

Synopsis: When two former flames cross paths years after parting ways, they face big questions over whether second chances are possible.

Release Date: August 20, 2020

"Us, At The End Of The Year (Tayo sa Huling Buwan ng Taon)"

Director: Nestor Abrogena Jr.

Cast: Nicco Manalo, Emmanuelle Vera, Anna Luna, Alex Vincent Medina

Synopsis: Five years after their relationship ended, Sam and Isa spot each other by chance one evening and aren't prepared for the feelings that resurface.

Release Date: August 27, 2020

"D'Ninang"

Director: G.B. Sampedro

Cast: Ai-Ai de las Alas, Kisses Delavin, McCoy De Leon

Synopsis: A criminal matriarch with a gang of thieves is reunited with her estranged daughter, who is a firm believer of the law and everything right.

Release Date: August 27, 2020

"Gasping For Air"

Director: Carlo Obispo

Cast: Carlos Dala, Barbara Miguel, Therese Malvar, JC Santos

Synopsis: Luis sets out to find his sister, Lulu, who the family lost contact with after a talent scout promises her a career as a singer in the city.

Release Date: September 3, 2020

"Write About Love"

Director: Crisanto Aquino

Cast: Miles Ocampo, Rocco Nacino, Yeng Constantino,Joem Bascon

Synopsis: A young female writer teams up with a seasoned male writer to rewrite the script of an unfinished love story.

Release Date: September 25, 2020

"Sleepless"

Director: Prime Cruz

Cast: Glaiza de Castro, Dominic Roco, TJ Trinidad

Synopsis: Two people who can't sleep spend hours lying awake while everyone else is asleep. Together they fight the loneliness that keeps them awake.

Release Date: Coming Soon

"Waiting for Sunset (Kung paano hinihintay ang dapithapon)"

Director: Carlo Enciso Catu

Cast: Dante Rivero, Menggie Cobarrubias, Perla Bautista

Synopsis: An old unmarried couple broke the monotony of their daily lives when the woman's estranged husband reached out to them, seeking reconciliation and forgiveness.

Release Date: Coming Soon

"Distance"

Director: Perci Intalan

Cast: Iza Calzado, Therese Malvar, Nonie Buencamino

Synopsis: Liza is still drowning in grief from losing the love of her life when she receives an unexpected visit from someone from her past.

Release Date: Coming Soon

"The Vow (Tuos)"

Director: Roderick Cabrido

Cast: Elora Españo, Barbie Forteza, Nora Aunor

Synopsis: A woman chosen to keep an age-old tradition alive must now choose between her granddaughter’s life and the belief that shackled her in solitary confinement.

Release Date: Coming Soon