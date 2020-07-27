How my career in the Kapamilya network began

I am among the thousands of employees who received their notice of termination last week after the ABS-CBN franchise wasn’t renewed.

I started working in ABS-CBN in 1994 when I came home after a two-year stay in the United States. I asked my cousin Cory Vidanes (who was a production manager back then) to help me get in. I initially applied to be an account executive but fate had other plans. Instead, I was assigned as assistant manager for ABS-CBN International under Gina Leviste. Before I was hired, Gina arranged for me to be interviewed by Gabby Lopez, who at that time was the CEO.

The interview took place in the former Benpres building in Pasig, and I was nervous and excited at the same time. I was looking forward to meeting Gabby, who I heard was young (he was in his early 40s back then) and dashing. By another twist of fate, it wasn’t Gabby who interviewed me, but his father Eugenio “Geny” Lopez Jr. himself! Imagine my surprise when I was led into his office, where I sat down and was literally on the edge of my seat the whole time. It was a brief interview, short and sweet. When I stepped out, I immediately called Gina and told her about the encounter. She apologized for failing to warn me that Mr. Geny was conducting the interview because Gabby was out of the country. I later learned that father and son personally interviewed all new hires (managerial level upwards) so they can get to know their employees personally. It was only years later when the company grew so big that this tradition was discontinued.

But that wasn’t the end of my application. A few weeks after that interview, I got another call from Gina telling me that Mr. Geny wanted to see me again. The date was set and I was already in the parking lot of Benpres when I got a message on my beeper (I didn’t own a cellphone at the time) from my mom asking me to call her immediately at home. When I got to the executive floor of Benpres, I asked if I could make a call while waiting. When I called home, my mom told me that my lolo, Gabriel Daza, had just passed away. I broke down and the late Margo Fragante, Mr. Lopez’s executive assistant, asked me what happened. When I told her the sad news, she immediately told me to go home. I resisted and said that I could go after Mr. Geny spoke to me, but she was firm. She then asked, “Is your lolo Gabriel Daza? I know him… go home and I will tell Mr. Lopez what happened.” With that, I rushed home.

To this day, I still don’t know why Mr. Lopez wanted to talk to me again. Everyone says one interview is enough. I’d like to believe my lolo played a crucial role in my entry to ABS-CBN. I believe, though, that had it not been for my lolo’s passing, I probably wouldn’t be in ABS-CBN. I am certain Ms. Fragante told Mr. Lopez what happened, and that he took pity on me and hired me because my lolo passed away.

That’s how my career in the Kapamilya network began. I stayed until 2005, when the company offered a Special Separation Package (SSP). I asked my immediate boss then, Charo Santos-Concio, if I could avail of the package since I was set to give birth to my second child. During those days, I thought that what I wanted was to be a stay-at-home mom and raise my two children.

After a year, however, I got restless and decided to go back to work. I briefly joined Solar Entertainment in 2006 when they ventured into local production. After a brief stint with Solar, I joined Sec. Angelo Reyes in 2008 in the Department of Energy (DOE), where I was his public affairs officer until 2010. That same year, I re-applied to ABS-CBN and was assigned to be a consultant in the corporate communications department under the late Bong Osorio.

In 2011, I was transferred to TV production under Linggit Tan and later, Lauren Dyogi. In 2013, the network gave me and Peter Musñgi a show on DZMM Teleradyo called Teka Muna, which aired Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.. In November 2018, we were re-assigned to Pasada 630, which aired weekdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

I have been a Kapamilya employee for 20 years collectively and the lessons I learned and friendships I cultivated will forever be an integral part of my life. Having to forcibly say goodbye to the company and to co-workers is heartbreaking to say the least.

Though I’m still an ABS-CBN talent, I’m uncertain if our program can be kept alive. The immediate future of ABS-CBN seems bleak.