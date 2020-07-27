A new kind of love for entertainment

The musical initiative between Resorts World Manila (RWM) and Full House Theater Company (FHTC) simply asks everyone to be ready for a new kind of love and embrace it. This is called The L.O.V.E. Project, described as “nostalgic and intimate entertainment,” as its video teaser suggests.

Revealed in a recent virtual media call, the project is a new approach of presenting live entertainment as the country faces and figures out the “new normal.”

“As you very well know, the pandemic has greatly affected those in the entertainment industry basically because we are considered and categorized as high-risk because our work involves mass gathering and interaction with an audience,” said FHTC co-artistic director Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo of the premise behind The L.O.V E. Project, “Thus, giving birth to (it). The world ‘love’ literally stands for Live On-request Virtual Entertainment.” It reflects today’s milieu wherein people witness how technologies, especially social media platforms, connect themselves and how their creativity creates new performing grounds.

“The L.O.V.E. Project is a platform that allows artists to remain creative and connected with their audiences,” added Michael Stuart Williams, also co-artistic director of FHTC. It is a virtual space that keeps the artists in touch “with their fanbase and the people who enjoy their art.”

The talks during the presser suggested that patrons can directly book artists through The L.O.V.E. Project, which has its own roster of artists. Among them are international theater performer Jon Joven, singer-songwriters RJ Jimenez and Hans Dimayuga, ballet dancer Kim Abrogena, Charlotte Fergusson, Jasmine Fitzgerald and Cris Pastor of the Singing Sensation, Rox Puno, James Uy, Kiara Dario, Jay Kent, Lance Reblando, Julia Serad and Jom Logdat.

Jon considered The L.O.V.E. Project a “beautiful, well-thought of platform” for artists to express themselves, share their talents and reach out to the public. “It’s an avenue to share (my) love for dance,” added Kim, “(for artists) to stay creative and to inspire people.”

Given the limitations of performing these days, Jasmine said that fellow artists can still do their craft via The L.O.V.E Project and “we have the medium to preserve (and showcase our) passion (for it),” shared Charlotte.

As for RJ, he felt grateful to be part of The L.O.V.E. Project “because it’s tough to get bookings” and they are few and far between at this time.

Hans also agreed with RJ by saying, “Thanks for the opportunity (to perform)… This is one of the few chances that we can play.”

Asked how patrons can experience this new form of entertainment, RWM and FHTC have the following steps as answers: Choose from the roster of world-class artists on the Facebook page. Get in touch with the artist through the contact numbers provided. Fill out the form and schedule a live performance. Read and agree on the performance guidelines. Settle your payment. Wait for the artist’s Zoom or Google Meet invite.

While relaxing at home, patrons will be treated to a 15-minute exclusive live performance for P600. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheLOVEProjectOfficial.