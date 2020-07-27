COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
The spiritual leader’s recording of the album Inner World is part of his desire for his teachings to reach as many people as possible. Produced by Abraham and Junelle Kunin, Inner World was released last July 6 on the occasion of the Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday.
Into the inner world with the Dalai Lama
SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil (The Philippine Star) - July 27, 2020 - 12:00am

These words come under the title One of my Favorite Prayers. “For as long as space endures and for as long as living beings remain, until then may I too abide to dispel the misery of the world.” This is the opening cut of the album Inner World by the Dalai Lama. Now if only every human being would think that way during every waking moment of his life, ours will certainly become a better place to live in.

That is quite a tall order for people like us. But we can try and that is what the Dalai Lama believes all men should do. It is the reason why the spiritual leader of the Tibetans recites that prayer a hundred times a day, along with every step during his waken moments. And he is hoping that those of us who have listened to this prayer in the album Inner World will take up his advice.

Born to a farming family in Tibet as Lhamo Thondup, he is the 14th in a line of important priests. His selection for the job as a two-year-old boy was based on omens and predictions by holy men. Renamed Tenzin Gyatso, he was ordained when he was four and assumed the position when he was 15. He also holds the position of temporal leader of Tibet. Later events in China forced him into exile and he now lives in Dharamsala in India.

This holy man that even world leaders look up to travels extensively and imparts his wisdom though his talks. These are mostly about Buddhist teachings, the welfare of the people of Tibet, women’s rights, saving the environment, non-violence, interfaith communication and other similar topics. He has also written several bestselling books.  He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

His recording of the album Inner World is part of his desire for his teachings to reach as many people as possible and he sees music as the best instrument for this purpose. Produced by Abraham and Junelle Kunin, Inner World was released last July 6 on the occasion of the Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday.

It is made up of 11 tracks, which are mantras and verses recited during meditation with light ambient music for accompaniment that brings comfort and spiritual strength. After One of my Favorite Prayers, there are The Buddha, Compassion, Courage, Ama La which features sitar artist Anoushka Shankar, Healing, Wisdom, Purification, Protection, Children and Humanity.

At the very least, Inner World calms minds and provides stress relief during these difficult times but it can be more, say, an encouragement to be brave, kind, a better person. The Dalai Lama has been quoted as saying, “I can say that the very purpose of my life is to serve as music as I can,” and he does just that with this album.

Inner World has brought the Dalai Lama to the Billboard Charts.  The album made No. 1 in the New Age hit list upon its release and is No. 8 in the World Albums chart.

Speaking of sacred music, the Rev. Fr. Benildus Manuel P. Maramba, OSB, the leading figure in the field of Filipino liturgical music, passed away last July 13 from pancreatic cancer. It was only a week after he celebrated his 84th birthday last July 4.

Fr. Maramba was a Benedictine monk. A pianist, composer, arranger and pedagogue, he studied at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Conservatory of Music where he served as a faculty member and regent. He established the UST Brass Ensemble and the UST Liturgikon Vocal Ensemble.

He also studied at the Peabody Conservatory of the John Hopkins University where he got his Masters in Music when he was only 19 years old and at the Yale University School of Music. He also studied Philosophy, Sacred Theology and Canon Law.

Fr. Maramba composed music for the Mass, symphonies, operas, zarzuelas, cantatas, ballets, chants and various hymns, some of them in the modern atonal style and many of them incorporating Filipino themes. He was also a liturgist who translated music for the Mass and the Liturgy of the Hours into Filipino.

DALAI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Watch out for a ‘more mature’ Terrence Romeo
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
If there’s one thing that San Miguel point guard Terrence Romeo has learned during the four-month lockdown, it’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Alice Dixson to tell all about her Robinsons Galleria 'taong ahas' story
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
“I am revisiting where it all happened so ikekwento ko po sa inyo lahat ng detalye ng naganap noong araw na iyun.&...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘1979 in 2020’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
JULY 30 ngayong Taon ng mga Daga, Sa Thursday na nga ang birthday ng Eat Bulaga!
Entertainment
fbfb
An amazing story about the Rosary
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Let’s take a brief pause from showbiz goings-on and look at other stories that lift the spirit and enrich our soul...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Darnas' Angel Locsin, Jane de Leon in good terms despite ABS-CBN remarks
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
It's only good vibes between "Darna" actresses Angel Locsin and Jane de Leon.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Industry stakeholders say no to FDCP proposal
1 hour ago
The question is: Should management of the annual Metro Manila Film Festival change hands?
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
How my career in the Kapamilya network began
By Pat-P Daza | 1 hour ago
I am among the thousands of employees who received their notice of termination last week after the ABS-CBN franchise wasn’t...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
A new kind of love for entertainment
By Jerry Donato | 1 hour ago
The musical initiative between Resorts World Manila and Full House Theater Company simply asks everyone to be ready for a...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Any kind of news is still important in the ‘new normal’
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
”.GMA News TV rose to the challenge of the times by conceptualizing an entirely new magazine show as a how-to for the...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Video of Amber Heard's sister shows actress 'beat' her, Depp trial hears
By Sylvain Peuchmaurd | 1 day ago
Johnny Depp's legal team played an anonymous tipster's video at his libel trial Friday aimed at proving ex-wife Amber Heard...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with