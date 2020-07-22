Sam in defense of girlfriend Catriona

Breaking his long silence, the usually unflappable Sam Milby has just unburdened on his Instagram how hurtful the nasty rumors and socmed posts are against his girlfriend Catriona Gray that are being spread by an evil mind (nay, “minds”).

“Silence doesn’t imply guilt,” wrote Sam, “and that does not mean that there is truth to any of these false stories and fake news that people are creating to fill in the blanks,” adding with a stern reminder, “the wrongful accusations and defamatory lies are dangerous.”

Among the ugly things being circulated against the 2018 Miss Universe is a “topless” photo edited from Catriona’s Bench pictorial.

Photos courtesy of Pinky Tobiano. Sweethearts Sam Milby and Catriona Gray at a farm in Batangas with their dear friend chemist Pinky Tobiano: They are two of the great people I know.

“It’s a digitally altered photo that gives a false impression of nudity,” declared Catriona’s lawyer, film producer Joji Alonso, warning that she would take legal action against whoever is (or “are”) behind it.

“We are coordinating with the authorities and will hold accountable whoever is behind this and including those involved in its manufacture and publication. We already have one suspect and, with the help of the NBI, we are tracing others who have even put up fake social media accounts to spread bad things about Catriona. If, as rumored, tabloid or any publication will print those fake photos, we will also take legal action against them.”

Photo courtesy of Cornerstone Entertainment Together in their music video We’re in This Together (available on Cornerstone digital music platform).

The socmed bashing against the sweethearts started after Sam admitted last May, coinciding with his 36th birthday, that he and Catriona are going steady. Some of the posts were calculated to “tarnish” Sam’s personal life.

More than defending himself, Sam stands behind and beside Catriona. “I cannot simply stand by and allow other people to take control of a narrative that is not theirs to tell. I will be here for her and I will do everything in my power to protect her.”

Since Sam admitted his relationship with Catriona, they have avoided being photographed together. One very rare time was three weeks ago when Sam accompanied Catriona to a farm in Batangas to appear as a special guest in chemist Pinky Tobiano’s online show (which will resume streaming on Cornerstone Entertainment YouTube Channel same time, 2 p.m., Thursday next week).

“They are two great people and dear friends who have something beautiful developing,” Pinky told Funfare. (She provided this corner her photo with the sweethearts who gave Pinky their permission.) “Let us allow them to be happy. As it is, the world has so many problems already and let us plant seeds of positivity around us, and allow people to grow in love.”

Both with Cornerstone, Sam and Catriona have just recorded an acoustic remake of the 2018 song We’re in This Together, released recently on several music platforms, hoping to raise P1M for Young Focus Philippines (YFP’s) Quality Education For All campaign to benefit students struggling against the pandemic.

“Special thanks to my love Sam Milby, my Young Focus Philippines family and my Cornerstone Entertainment family,” said Catriona. (YFP is her favorite advocacy which she mentioned during the 2018 Miss Universe pageant. She has been helping raise funds for the construction of a school building in a depressed area in Tondo, Manila.)

Catriona has also done for Star Music (a label of ABS-CBN Music) her rendition of the KZ Tandingan song Raise Our Flag flipsided by Kritiko. The former was the “soundtrack” of her Miss U journey.

“The message is still one that needs to be heard,” noted Catriona. “But now it applies to all of us...in raising our voice and raising our flag for what we stand for. Actually, the meaning of the song has evolved just as I have. I hope other people will see this meaning, too.” (The song can be found in the Cornerstone digital music platform.)

Meanwhile, Sam granted Funfare permission to print his Instagram post in full. Here it is:

I cannot simply stand by and allow other people to take control of a narrative that is not theirs to tell.

Cat and I have chosen to keep our relationship mostly private. It was only until recently that we made an exception to lend our voices to charitable causes. But that does not mean that there is truth to any of these false stories and fake news that people are creating to fill in the blanks. In fact, these wrongful accusations and defamatory lies are dangerous.

One’s silence doesn’t imply guilt. It has been our initial choice not to dignify nor respond to all these baseless claims.

Cat is one of the kindest souls I’ve ever known. She is always putting other people first, thinking of how to use her voice and talent to help other people in need. Her grace, dignity and strength even in the midst of all these false accusations make me admire and love her even more.

I will always be here for her and I will do everything in my power to protect her.

