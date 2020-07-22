COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
My friend Boy of La Carmela de Boracay Resort Hotel (center, with my partner Bong Quintana to his left): ‘I will do everything to help. What I did with my staff… alternate ko pinapapasok to maintain the place para kahit paano ay makatulong sa pangangailangan nila.’
Boy So hopes the country will soon get back on its feet
DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda (The Philippine Star) - July 22, 2020 - 12:00am

My dear friend Boy So has already lost count of the number of famous personalities who enjoyed their stay for some R&R or business at La Carmela de Boracay Resort Hotel in the island paradise of Boracay in Aklan.

The resort hotel, strategically located at Station 2 near the Tourist Center, is known for providing local and foreign tourists with first-class amenities and spacious rooms at affordable rates. Its interiors are homey and the staff members make guests feel at home with their warmth and hospitality.

Boy, who owns La Carmela, does not only offer excellent service and outstanding hotel amenities but also his genuine persona and kind heart. His hospitality towards guests often leads to a beautiful friendship.

Our long-standing friendship started over a decade ago. I first met him years back when he invited me to dine at La Carmela de Boracay. He is humble, simple and amiable. No wonder, he gets along well with anyone and wins friends for life.

Boy with John Lloyd Cruz

“Ako kasi open naman ako,” he said about gaining showbiz pals. “Most of them had a shoot in La Carmela and after meeting them, some have really become my close friends. Nagkikita kami whenever I am in Manila or they would invite me to dinner. Minsan ako na ‘yung nahihiya kasi mga busy din sila.”

ABS-CBN shows like Magandang Buhay, Banana Sundae, Home Sweetie Home and Goin’ Bulilit had their tapings at La Carmela as well as GMA’s Bubble Gang, Magpakailanman and Good Vibes. Boy got to exchange pleasantries with Drew Arellano, Maja Salvador, Angelica Panganiban, Karla Estrada, Melai Cantiveros, Mel Tiangco, Joseph Morong, Randy Santiago and many more.

With Edgar Mortiz

“I think over a hundred artists got to stay in La Carmela. Meron din kasing nag-sho-shooting for films. They usually text me kapag may mga shows na gagawin doon.”

He, too, gets along fine with directors from ABS-CBN and GMA. Director Bobot Mortiz is also a close friend aside from Vice Ganda, John Lloyd Cruz and Ricky Davao.

Boy shared that Vice would visit him whenever he’s in Boracay. “Si Vice, maraming fans, nagkakagulo kapag nandoon kaya sa iba s’ya nag-i-stay. He would text or visit me and we would have dinner. At ‘pag ako naman ang nasa Manila, niyayaya nila ako. Madali tayong makipag-kaibigan but I’d rather not tell who they are as I might forget someone at magselos (laughs),” added Boy who connects with friends via call or text message this quarantine period.

Boy hopes the country will soon get back on its feet, knowing how many Filipinos became jobless. His heart bled for his staff. Thus, he made it a point to help them in every possible way. Boy also did charity work in his hometown Iloilo by donating PPEs and masks to hospitals with the help of his designer friends.

With Vice Ganda

“I will do everything to help. What I did with my staff, ‘yung mga inabutan ng lockdown at ‘yung malapit lang sa isla, bale alternate ko pinapapasok to maintain the place para kahit paano ay makatulong sa pangangailangan nila.”

What’s good, Aklan is now placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

“Actually, we had a meeting and based from what I’ve read in the guidelines, we can operate once the area is declared under MGCQ but only half of the capacity of an establishment is allowed. I am fine with that and I will completely follow the rules,” said Boy several days before the announcement of areas under GCQ and MGCQ.

BOY SO
