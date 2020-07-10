Rich adjusting to life Down Under

Curtain-raisers:

Life is a continuous process of unlearning old ways and learning new ones, especially if you’ve just transplanted yourself to another country. Ask Rich Asuncion (real name: Richell Angalot) who is starting a new life as “private citizen” with her husband, rugby player/teacher Benjamin Mudie, and their 19-month-old daughter Isabella in Canberra, Australia.

“Canberra is the capital of Australia,” Rich reminded me. “Three hours from Sydney.”

Photos courtesy of Rich Asuncion she starts her full-time job at the Northside Child Services, a daycare center in Canberra where her family is based, Rich won’t be away from her 19-month-old daughter who is enrolled in the same place but in another class. Ben works as a Physical Education teacher in another school.

The family went to Canberra in December to spend Christmas with Rich’s mom-in-law Gina Priagola-Mudie (a Filipina) until last February when they came back for Rich to attend the wedding of her good friend Sheena Halili, and went back to Canberra where they were caught by the lockdown.

“Timely,” said Rich, “because we really planned to live in Australia. Ben works as a Physical Education teacher, same job when we were in Manila.”

Last Tuesday night when The STAR talked to Rich via Messenger, she was slightly catching for breath. It was 7 p.m. in Manila and 9 p.m. in Canberra, and Rich said that she just came home from a restaurant where she was working part-time (for two hours) as a waitress.

“At work,” she admitted, “nanibago ako. Medyo naiyak ako the first time I wore an apron kasi I was used to showbiz life...pahiga-higa pag walang shoot. But soon, nasanay na rin ako. It’s a new kind of life. Ibang-iba, nakakapanibago. You have to keep busy, you must be always on your feet.” It was a relief that Rich has found a better full-time job as a teacher in a school at the Northside Child Services, a daycare institution. It’s an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. job.

“I will start tomorrow (Wednesday, July 8),” shared Rich who graduated from UP with a Masscom degree.

No conflict with her role as a mother?

“My daughter will be with me during the day since she’s enrolled in the same school but belongs to another class. At the same time, I am taking up a course in Early Child Education online.”

Rich was 15 when she finished first runner-up in the 2005 Miss Bohol pageant. She had just done the GMA talent search StarStruck when she competed in the 2009 Bb. Pilipinas pageant (won by Bianca Manalo, Universe). She and Ben got married at a hotel in Hong Kong on May 28, 2018, with only close friends in attendance (including Sheena, that’s why Rich came home for Sheena’s wedding to a lawyer; the couple is expecting their first baby).

“Ben is a good person and a good provider,” noted Rich. “At may sense of humor.”

When they celebrated their first wedding anniversary last year, Ben posted this on his Instagram: “She puts the ‘sawa’ in asawa,” adding, “seriously, thank you for the best year of my life and our Bela.”

Any chance of giving Bela a little brother or a little sister? “Huwag muna,” said Rich. “We are saving for a house of our own. We are now living with Mom Gina.”

