James enjoys ‘yayo duty’ in Italy

By this time, Rain or Shine’s shooting forward/small forward James Yap must have come back from a month-long vacation in Italy with his Italian partner and their two kids, Michael James “MJ” and Francesca. They left last June 3 to spend time with the parents of James’ partner in the province of Ravena.

Asked by Funfare what was keeping him busy, James promptly replied, “Ito, yayo (nanny).”

From pictures in his Instagram (some shown here with James’ permission), it’s nice to see him stress-free, taking it easy away from the madding cheering of the basketball crowd, sitting pretty while watching MJ (whom he calls “My bugoy”) frolicking at the Milano Marittima Beach in Emilia-Romagna and making Francesca’s second birthday celebration memorable even if no big party was held.

In his break from “nanny-ing,” James took time to sight-see, including a brief visit to Pisa, a town in Italy’s Tuscany, for a photo-op in front of the Leaning Tower (he posted a video of that on his Instagram).

It was in Milano Marittima where James almost got slapped with a fine of 300 euros (about P17,000) at a coffee shop for unwittingly violating a protocol. As James recounted to sports writers, he was outside where the waiter got his order and would pay the bill inside. He said it was okay not to wear a face mask while outside. But when he went back inside the coffee shop, he forgot to put on his face mask.

“Mabuti na lang ni-remind ako ng cashier, kaya sinuot ko agad ang face mask ko,” said James. Otherwise...

Before he left for Italy, Funfare asked James if he would agree to play in a venue without an audience. He gave a resounding one-word answer, “Yes!”, like most of the 18 other respondents.

A piece of good news will greet James when he comes back. According to a recent report, the PBA has been given a go-signal to resume training.

Lawyer Ferdie Topacio with Myrtle Sarrosa, one of the stars of Mamasapano (formerly titled 26 Hours: Escape From Mamasapano) which Ferdie is producing as maiden venture of his Borracho Films (so named because it was conceptualized during a drinking session). The movie is directed by Law Fajardo.

It’s definite: Shooting of Mamasapano (formerly titled 26 Hours: Escape From Mamasapano) will start at the end of this month, produced by controversial lawyer Ferdie Topacio under his newly-formed Borracho Films (so named because it was conceptualized during a drinking session).

According to Ferdie, most of the outdoor scenes will be shot at a private resort near Manila, owned by his friend, and indoor scenes at his house in Parañaque City.

“Of course, all the protocols will be followed,” said Ferdie. “We have formally applied for inclusion in the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). We have complied with all documentary requirements and paid the application bond.”

Mamasapano promises to be an explosive film based as it is on the headline-hogging incident a few years back.

The following actors are confirmed as members of the cast: Edu Manzano, Ritz Azul, Myrtle Sarrosa, Claudine Barretto, Jojo Alejar, Barbara Milano and Mikey Arroyo.

“We are eyeing the following for various roles (not yet confirmed): Arjo Atayde, Aljur Abrenica, Jake Ejercito, Ruru Madrid, Jericho Ejercito, Jake Vargas, Vin Abrenica and Seira Briones. Current SAF Commander P/Maj. General Clifton Empiso has committed to help.”

The original theme song, Aking Mahal, was composed by Ferdie himself and Cristy Fermin. It will be recorded this week. Musical director is noted jazz guitarist Ricky Gonzales.

Election lawyer Romy Macalintal, an ardent follower of FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, requested Funfare to relay his appeal to ABS-CBN:

ABS-CBN should now release or show on Netflix the second season of Brothers or Probinsyano for the benefit of those viewers, like me, who watched the first 50 episodes in Season One. It is ABS-CBN’s obligation to show the succeeding episodes from episode 51 onwards since it called its first Netflix release as “Season One” which means viewers can expect Season 2. It’s been many months since I and many others finished the first 50 episodes in Season One so we deserved to be shown the next episodes or seasons. This is an obligation of ABS-CBN to the viewers of its shows on Netflix. Hindi pwedeng bitin kami na hindi alam kung ano na ang nangyari sa relasyon ni Cardo (Coco Martin) kay Carmen (Bela Padilla) na noong una ay inakalang si Cardo ang namayapa nyang asawang si Ador; at kay Glen (Maja Salvador) na matagal nang may lihim na pag-ibig kay Cardo. Clearly fans of this show deserve to be fully satisfied with the final outcome of this film. Hindi kami pwedeng bitin habang buhay.

Relaxing in Florence.