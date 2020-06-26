GMA Network marks 70th anniversary with launch of own black box device

MANILA, Philippines — For its 70th anniversary celebration, leading and largest broadcast firm GMA Network, Inc. wholeheartedly offers its own high-quality and affordable Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) receiver GMA Affordabox.

As the Network aspires to enable every Filipino home to enjoy digital TV viewing experience, GMA Network Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Felipe L. Gozon proudly shared that Affordabox was specifically developed to be made accessible to millions of Filipino households.

“In celebration of this milestone of reaching seven colorful decades in the industry, we are more than grateful for the Filipinos’ continued trust in GMA Network as we reaffirm our commitment to deliver excellence in news and entertainment. Kaya naman, kasabay ng ika-70 anibersaryo ng inyong Kapuso Network, buong puso naming inihahandog sa inyo ang high-quality at abot-kayang digital TV receiver na Para Sa Pilipino—ang GMA Affordabox.”

GMA Affordabox is a plug-and-play device that can easily be connected to an analog TV in order to receive digital television broadcast. Users can watch GMA, GMA News TV, and the most-awaited Heart of Asia in digital display, as well as all other free-to-air digital TV channels available in their area.

“GMA Affordabox stays true to its name as we make it available in the market at an affordable price, without compromising quality. GMA Network has teamed up with the best product developers and engineers to give you a device built with additional features and high-quality materials at an accessible price. Now, more Filipino homes can start enjoying digital TV viewing,” GMA Network President and COO Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr. stated.

With a sleek black metal casing that is set to endure years of TV viewing, GMA Affordabox provides superior digital reception as well as additional features that will take the users’ entertainment experience to a whole new level. It comes with a built-in multimedia player that makes it an all-around digital file access device allowing users to play compatible video files, view photos, and even listen to music using a USB drive.

“Aside from providing superior digital reception, we also wanted Filipino homes to enjoy additional features that are built to suit their lifestyle,” said GMA Network Chief Risk Officer and First Vice President for Corporate Strategic Planning and Concurrent Head for Program Support Regie C. Bautista.

Another advanced function of the Affordabox is its personal video recorder that allows viewers to record GMA, GMA News TV, and Heart of Asia programs so they never have to miss any of their favorite Kapuso shows. Affordabox users can watch and re-watch highlights of the shows by instant or scheduled recording.

In addition to the one-of-a-kind features exclusively available for GMA channels, the device also has a nationwide Emergency Warning Broadcast System (EWBS) that receives alerts from the NDRRMC about any calamity warnings in their area. It will automatically set off an alarm during emergencies with its functional auto-on alert feature for every household’s safety and preparedness.

For just a one-time purchase of P888 and no monthly fees, each Affordabox unit promises to deliver a clearer and more vibrant TV viewing experience along with other bonus features.

It is now for sale online and in stores for the following areas where GMA's digital signal is already available: Metro Manila, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bohol, Cebu, Leyte, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur and Davao del Norte.