COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Multi-awarded singer-actress Lea Salonga
Lea Salonga/Released
Lea Salonga goes viral for cursing at Philippines, hating 2020
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 7:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga drew flak from social media users after she posted her disappointment for year 2020.

“I hate this year. I really, really hate this year,” Lea wrote on her Twitter account.

 

Twitter users commented on Lea’s post, agreeing that 2020 is a disappointing year, but suggested for "The Voice Philippines" coach to use her voice to speak about issues instead. 

“It's a disappointing year. I used to idolize you a lot, like to the point na i defend you sa comments section of yt. But with what's happening in our country and you enabling this govt, reality slapped me in the face. You're talented but has no empathy for ordinary Filipinos,” a Twitter user commented.

“Dapat ganito, 'I hate this Government. I really, really hate this Duterte Government.' Nauto ako!! Ganern,” another user recommended.

“You hated this year but not the culprits causing it. Lol,” another commented.

Likewise, Lea became a number one trending topic on Twitter this week after she cursed the country she represented a lot of times in the world stage.

"Dear Pilipinas, p***** ina, ang hirap mong mahalin," Salonga wrote in a Facebook post.

Dear Pilipinas, p***** ina, ang hirap mong mahalin.

Posted by Lea Salonga on Sunday, June 14, 2020

 

She also wrote her displeasure against the anti-terrorism bill that is now waiting for President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature.

"Criticism of one's government shouldn't be considered an expression of hatred, but one of love and a desire to see the country succeed," she wrote.

"I would like to think that in a functioning democracy, this should never be anyone's fear, that their criticism would land them in jail, or worse, a corpse lying on a curb," she added.

Because of her statements, “#IStandWithLeaSalonga” trended on Twitter.

RELATED: Monique Wilson shrugs off rivalry rumors, wants to work with Lea Salonga

LEA SALONGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Kinikilig ako': KC Concepcion confirms having 'happy' love life
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion opened up about having a "happy" love life. 
Entertainment
fbfb
KC Concepcion breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
KC and Piolo broke up in November 2011.
Entertainment
fbfb
Apl.de.ap's comments for KC Concepcion fuel romantic links anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 15 days ago
The international artist, who has been romantically linked to KC, was seen in the comments section of the live video.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ex-Kapamilya broadcaster Jay Sonza criticizes ABS-CBN shows' airing on cable TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Kapamilya broadcaster Jay Sonza criticized the airing of ABS-CBN shows on cable TV.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Christopher de Leon on mom’s passing; dealing with COVID-19, cancer in family
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Award-winning actor Christopher de Leon reflected on experiencing both novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and cancer...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
20 hours ago
Kyline puts debut on hold
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 20 hours ago
Because of the pandemic, Kyline Alcantara might postpone her “Maleficent-inspired” debut in September and her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
1 day ago
Jo Koy credits 'Eat Bulaga' for comedy, shares fight to show Pinoy culture in Netflix
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"I know how hard it was just to get into Netflix so now that I’m in and I got the door open, well I’m gonna bring...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
WATCH: Angel Locsin reacts to being called 'real-life Darna'
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The 35-year-old admitted that she was humbled by the comparison but insisted that she was not special by any means.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Celebrities, YouTube creators give video greetings to raise COVID-19 relief funds
1 day ago
Celebrities, social media creators and influencers are now all coming together to raise novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
1 day ago
WATCH: Dominic Ochoa reacts to being called 'quarantine king'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Despite hardships in life, may Diyos tayo na pwedeng lapitan."
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with