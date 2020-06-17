Lea Salonga goes viral for cursing at Philippines, hating 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga drew flak from social media users after she posted her disappointment for year 2020.

“I hate this year. I really, really hate this year,” Lea wrote on her Twitter account.

I hate this year. I really, really hate this year. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) June 14, 2020

Twitter users commented on Lea’s post, agreeing that 2020 is a disappointing year, but suggested for "The Voice Philippines" coach to use her voice to speak about issues instead.

“It's a disappointing year. I used to idolize you a lot, like to the point na i defend you sa comments section of yt. But with what's happening in our country and you enabling this govt, reality slapped me in the face. You're talented but has no empathy for ordinary Filipinos,” a Twitter user commented.

“Dapat ganito, 'I hate this Government. I really, really hate this Duterte Government.' Nauto ako!! Ganern,” another user recommended.

“You hated this year but not the culprits causing it. Lol,” another commented.

Likewise, Lea became a number one trending topic on Twitter this week after she cursed the country she represented a lot of times in the world stage.

"Dear Pilipinas, p***** ina, ang hirap mong mahalin," Salonga wrote in a Facebook post.

Dear Pilipinas, p***** ina, ang hirap mong mahalin. Posted by Lea Salonga on Sunday, June 14, 2020

She also wrote her displeasure against the anti-terrorism bill that is now waiting for President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature.

"Criticism of one's government shouldn't be considered an expression of hatred, but one of love and a desire to see the country succeed," she wrote.

"I would like to think that in a functioning democracy, this should never be anyone's fear, that their criticism would land them in jail, or worse, a corpse lying on a curb," she added.

Because of her statements, “#IStandWithLeaSalonga” trended on Twitter.

