WATCH: Senator Risa Hontiveros sings 'Sangandaan'
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 5:58pm
MANILA, Philippines — Senator Risa Hontivero sang Noel Cabangon's "Sangangdaan" during an online conference against the anti-terrorism bill.
Before becoming a legislator, Hontiveros was a theater actress and was part of the "Sound of Music" production together with Menchu Lauchengco, Raymond Lauchengco, Risa Hontiveros, Javier Arriaga, Monique Wilson, Lea Salonga and Gianina Revilla.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended