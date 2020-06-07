TV5: Happy Naman Dyan!

MANILA, Philippines – TV5 will launch an exciting show dubbed as “Happy Naman Dyan!” this Monday, June 8. The show features the specials of the crowd-favorite comedy and gag shows of the network such as Wow Mali Pa Rin!,Lokomoko, Lokomoko U and Tropa Mo KoUnli.

Viewers are treated to an all-in comedy experience full of wacky segments, bloopers and candidly captured pranks on the streets. An hourlong dose of “Happy Naman Dyan!” is primed to take over your weekday nights with Filipino humor! Fronted with Joey de Leon, Empoy Marquez, Tuesday Vargas, Long Mejia and Caloy Alde, just to name a few who are joining in on the fun!

Sporting the tagline, “Puro nalangproblema? Tekamuna… Happy Naman Dyan!”, the show aims to spread happiness to every Filipino even during hard times. Happy Naman Dyan! will premiere on June 8 and will air every Monday to Friday, 7:30 p.m.