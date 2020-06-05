Regine Velasquez to hold back-to-back COVID-19 benefit concerts

MANILA, Philippines — "Asia’s Songbird" Regine Velasquez-Alcasid will share her talent in free online concerts from Saturday to Sunday, June 6 to June 7.

On June 6, Regine will perform in e-commerce platform Lazada's "Sing It" Bounce Back Super Show together with Ben&Ben, SB19 and KZ Tandingan. The show will be hosted by new brand ambassador and YouTube sensation Mimiyuuuh, who will then show his latest Bounce Back Sale television commercial shot entirely from home and on mobile phones.

This two-hour special will be livestreamed on Lazlive on June 6 at 6 p.m., where more than P200,000 worth of vouchers will be given away. In addition, the more livestream views would mean more vouchers will be up for grabs.

The sale and its accompanying show, said Lazada Philippines Chief Executive Officer Ray Alimurung, aims to help small businesses bounce back from the impact of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) quarantine.

“With almost two times the number of sellers and brands joining us this first half of the year compared to 2019, we are pleased that the variety of products have increased for our consumers. This includes renowned local and international brands to our local sellers listing their fresh produce on the platform. Unboxing happiness is not just for our shoppers receiving their packages, but also the joy of our partners packing to deliver these parcels. We continue to support our partners and provide solutions to drive business continuity through our technology and resources as we weather this quarantine period together,” Alimurung said.

Customers can also help contribute toward the country’s fight against the spread of COVID-19 by purchasing items from participating brands to extend help to their countrymen. A minimum spend of P1000 from Unilever Skin Sciences, for example, will direct a P50 donation for LazadaForGood beneficiaries.

On June 7, Regine will then star in “Regine: Joy From Home” online concert to support Jollibee Group’s FoodAID Coin Bank that will raise funds to provide food for low-income communities affected by the pandemic. For the first time, the coin banks that used to be found only on the counters of Jollibee Group stores are now available online to give the public a convenient way to help feed even more affected families. People can watch the concert from the fast food chain's Facebook page and YouTube channel on June 7, Sunday, at 8 p.m., and donate to the coin bank during and after the show.

Donations through the digital coin bank will be used to prepare food packs that will be distributed directly to the doorsteps of families in need through the help of partner non-governmental organizations.