COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: On June 6, Regine will perform in e-commerce platform Lazada's "Sing It" Bounce Back Super Show together with Ben&Ben, SB19 and KZ Tandingan. On June 7, 'Asia's Songbird' will then star in “Regine: Joy From Home” online concert to support Jollibee Group’s FoodAID Coin Bank.
Lazada, Jollibee/Released
Regine Velasquez to hold back-to-back COVID-19 benefit concerts
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2020 - 7:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Asia’s Songbird" Regine Velasquez-Alcasid will share her talent in free online concerts from Saturday to Sunday, June 6 to June 7.

On June 6, Regine will perform in e-commerce platform Lazada's "Sing It" Bounce Back Super Show together with Ben&Ben, SB19 and KZ Tandingan. The show will be hosted by new brand ambassador and YouTube sensation Mimiyuuuh, who will then show his latest Bounce Back Sale television commercial shot entirely from home and on mobile phones.

This two-hour special will be livestreamed on Lazlive on June 6 at 6 p.m., where more than P200,000 worth of vouchers will be given away. In addition, the more livestream views would mean more vouchers will be up for grabs.

The sale and its accompanying show, said Lazada Philippines Chief Executive Officer Ray Alimurung, aims to help small businesses bounce back from the impact of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) quarantine.

“With almost two times the number of sellers and brands joining us this first half of the year compared to 2019, we are pleased that the variety of products have increased for our consumers. This includes renowned local and international brands to our local sellers listing their fresh produce on the platform. Unboxing happiness is not just for our shoppers receiving their packages, but also the joy of our partners packing to deliver these parcels. We continue to support our partners and provide solutions to drive business continuity through our technology and resources as we weather this quarantine period together,” Alimurung said.

Customers can also help contribute toward the country’s fight against the spread of COVID-19 by purchasing items from participating brands to extend help to their countrymen. A minimum spend of P1000 from Unilever Skin Sciences, for example, will direct a P50 donation for LazadaForGood beneficiaries.

On June 7, Regine will then star in “Regine: Joy From Home” online concert to support Jollibee Group’s FoodAID Coin Bank that will raise funds to provide food for low-income communities affected by the pandemic. For the first time, the coin banks that used to be found only on the counters of Jollibee Group stores are now available online to give the public a convenient way to help feed even more affected families. People can watch the concert from the fast food chain's Facebook page and YouTube channel on June 7, Sunday, at 8 p.m., and donate to the coin bank during and after the show.

Donations through the digital coin bank will be used to prepare food packs that will be distributed directly to the doorsteps of families in need through the help of partner non-governmental organizations.

MANILA CONCERTS MS. REGINE VELASQUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mocha Uson in hot seat for allegedly labeling anti-terrorism bill protesters 'terrorists'
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson is on the hot seat again for allegedly...
Entertainment
fbfb
Heart Evangelista addresses basher calling her 'out of touch privileged'
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista addressed an Internet user that called her an "out of touch privileged" in relation to the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Taylor Swift joins call to junk 'Anti-Terror' Bill in Philippines
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
International pop star Taylor Swift joined the call to junk the Anti-Terror Bill in the Philippines.
Entertainment
fbfb
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) seniors edition
By Ricky Lo | 21 hours ago
The celebrated singer is right. COVID-19 is a great equalizer. It has put most of the world’s population behind closed...
Entertainment
fbfb
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) Lunch with my Papang
By Ricky Lo | 12 days ago
If you can’t lick it, embrace it. Until a vaccine is created, we just have to learn how to survive in the time of ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Mark Herras, Nicole Donesa announce engagement
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
“Ang mahalin ka at makasama ka habang buhay... I love you itchybear #toinfinityandbeyond”
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
'Ang Huling El Bimbo' stars reunite for World Environment Day performance
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
The Gabay Kalikasan show will feature popular music interpreted by outstanding talents in Philippine theater, specifically...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
‘Look over there!’ Drag Race champ Jaida Essence Hall calls attention to #JunkTerrorBill
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
Today’s example of both international and intersectional solidarity is just proof that drag is rooted in subverting...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
Arnel Pineda pens, releases new song about COVID-19 frontliners
6 hours ago
Since 2007, the renowned Filipino performer also serves as the lead singer of the iconic American rock band, Journey. Last...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
'Ang Probinsyano,' ABS-CBN shows to return on-air
6 hours ago
The cable and satellite TV channels that will carry the Kapamilya Channel are owned and operated by other companies and are...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with