The Gabay Kalikasan show will feature popular music interpreted by outstanding talents in Philippine theater, specifically the cast and production team behind the widely successful musical “Ang Huling El Bimbo.”
'Ang Huling El Bimbo' stars reunite for World Environment Day performance
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2020 - 3:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of World Environment Day (WED) 2020 this Friday, June 5, PLDT and Smart, through Gabay Kalikasan, premieres a timely and relevant all-original musical revue billed “Songs for a Changed World: COVID and Climate Change.”

“Songs for A Changed World,” with concept and libretto by Floy Quintos, musical direction by Myke Salomon and direction by Dexter Santos, will be streamed on the Gabay Kalikasan Facebook page and YouTube channel at 8 p.m.

The musical revue, with cast members Gian Magdangal, OJ Mariano, Jamie Wilson, Jon Santos, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Sheila Francisco, Gab Pangilinan, Bibo Reyes, Boo Gabunada, Giob Rodriguez and Phi Palmos, is a depiction of how different people in lockdown due to COVID-19 gain a better appreciation for the world outside and commit to becoming better stewards of the earth. 

It will also feature Gabay Kalikasan celebrity-advocates Dom Roque, Derek Ramsay, Martin Nievera, Pops Fernandez, Gabby Concepcion, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid who will be prefacing each act, with messages that comes from the heart.

Gabay Kalikasan believes that even in the midst of the effects of COVID-19, people, should never lose sight of the significance of encouraging awareness and action for the protection and preservation of our environment because neglecting it poses as much threat to the survival of every human being as the pandemic does.

WED has grown to become a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries annually. This year’s theme is “Time for Nature” where major corporations, NGOs, communities, governments and all celebrities worldwide adopt to advocate environmental causes. 

It is along this line that PLDT and Smart have launched new videos called “Rewind” advocating for paperless billing and “Cloud” encouraging people to delete old files from the net, both with the hope of informing and educating the public how these practices affect and place additional burden on the environment and the planet as a whole. 

Recently, the two-day online run of "Ang Huling El Bimbo" musical has raised a total of P12 million in donations for ABS-CBN'S Pantawid ng Pag-Ibig program. 

In its Facebook page, the musical's producer Full House Theater Company announced the total figure as they thanked the people who supported the fundraising drive. 

"Kami ngayo'y lumilipad at nasa langit na...dahil sa tindi ng inyong naging suporta! Salamat sa lahat ng nag-donate! Marami po tayong matutulungan dahil dito," the producer wrote, adding the hashtag #AngHulingElBimbo2020 #RWManila #PantawidNgPagibig. 

"Ang Huling El Bimbo" was first shown in Resorts World Manila's Newport Performing Arts Theater.  It is based on the hit songs of '90s rock band Eraserheads. 

The online showing of the musical garnered a total of seven million views in 48 hours.

