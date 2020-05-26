The idea behind #SikapPinoy

“People with passion can change the world for the better,” Steve Jobs declared. With passion and an uncommon “common sense,” he did in many ways change the world.

We have heard and read inspiring stories about remarkable people whose passion has driven them to discover the purpose of their lives.

My good friends Jeffrey and Vay Ng, owners of Astoria chain of hotels and resorts, have joined the ranks of men and women who found their purpose in empowering people to take control of their lives and in the process create a better world for them and their children. Jeffrey is the president of Astoria Hotels and Resorts (AHR), while his wife Vay is the chief operating officer.

Since Astoria Plaza opened its doors to the public two decades ago, the hotel has become one of the most respected names in the industry due to its absolute elegance, first-class service and amenities, and competent staff. Now, the AHR has expanded to include two hotels (Astoria Plaza in Ortigas Central Business District and Astoria Greenbelt in the Makati Central Business District) and four resorts (Astoria Boracay and Astoria Current in Boracay Island, Astoria Palawan and Astoria Bohol).

Two years ago, they launched the #SikapPinoy program that now helps Filipinos, especially those living in the countryside. Their mission is to spread financial literacy and life education to the countryside and to encourage economic development in remote places of the Philippines.

#SikapPinoy is a gathering of locals in the communities that The Astoria Group interacts with and supports. Here, the community members are provided with necessary knowledge and skills about finances and life through activities and workshops conducted by various speakers.

The Ngs want to teach Filipinos the right solution to financial hurdles, the most common of which is being buried in debt. Vay shared about #SikapPinoy, “With the advent of all available financing being pushed to our countrymen, it just encourages them to obtain cash the easiest way when faced with adversity, not realizing the consequences of that decision. Then they have to spend a huge portion of their earnings to chase the obligation of paying for the heavy interest charges. This initiative is meant to educate them and teach them the value and benefit of saving and investing in their own entrepreneurial opportunities that will enable them to lift their lives faster.”

The #SikapPinoy program is designed so that locals such as fishermen and farmers can grasp its simple yet enlightening concepts. To make it even more comprehensible and relatable, the couple invites speakers to events organized in a particular locale who share their personal stories with the participants on how they have conquered various struggles. This inspires participants to think that they can also overcome whatever adversities they face in life because others did it.

The speakers over the past two years include a turon vendor who was able to send all her children through college with this livelihood; a car service driver who supports his family despite suffering from Tourette’s Syndrome; and a visual artist who previously defeated 22 years of drug dependence and three bouts at the rehab center.

Personal financial coach Salve Duplito of ANC is one of the prominent #SikapPinoy advocates. She explained that people must refrain themselves from borrowing from loan sharks even if they encounter financial problems caused by a death of a spouse or the enrollment of their children. The interest rates are quite high. She advises people to have an emergency fund and savings. However, it is important to pay all debts first and once there is already a substantial emergency fund, one can now start saving and later on, investing.

In just a span of two years, Jeffrey and Vay are already beginning to reap the fruits of their passion and hard work through #SikapPinoy. Some attendees who have turned their lives around are the living testaments of the initiative’s success. They have now bigger earnings after attending #SikapPinoy.

“I pray that we can deliver this life education to every corner of this country. Our countrymen can do it, they just need the right life education, perspective and strategy,” Vay said.

Thank you, Jeff and Vay for enriching the lives of Filipinos through your #SikapPinoy. Bravo!