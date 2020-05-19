'Baby Joker is coming': Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara reportedly expecting first child

MANILA, Philippines — "Joker" actor Joaquin Phoenix and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" star Rooney Mara are expecting their first child together.

A Page Six report quotes a "reliable source" as saying that the Oscar Best Actor winner's girlfriend is six months pregnant.

The couple is reportedly enjoying their time together in their house in Los Angeles during the quarantine period due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Baby Joker is coming," said an Internet user on Mara's Instagram fan site upon hearing the news.

"Quarantine baby," exclaimed another.

"Best news I've heard in years," declared another fan.

Reports said that the couple originally met on the set of the Spike Jonze film “Her,” but did not begin dating until they were reunited on the set of the film “Mary Magdalene.”

In July 2019, reports said that Phoenix and Mara became engaged.