MOVIES
MUSIC
US actor Joaquin Phoenix arrives with Rooney Mara for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020.
AFP/Valerie Macon
'Baby Joker is coming': Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara reportedly expecting first child
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2020 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Joker" actor Joaquin Phoenix and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" star Rooney Mara are expecting their first child together. 

A Page Six report quotes a "reliable source" as saying that the Oscar Best Actor winner's girlfriend is six months pregnant.

The couple is reportedly enjoying their time together in their house in Los Angeles during the quarantine period due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. 

"Baby Joker is coming," said an Internet user on Mara's Instagram fan site upon hearing the news.

"Quarantine baby," exclaimed another.

"Best news I've heard in years," declared another fan.

Reports said that the couple originally met on the set of the Spike Jonze film “Her,” but did not begin dating until they were reunited on the set of the film “Mary Magdalene.” 

In July 2019, reports said that Phoenix and Mara became engaged. 

JOAQUIN PHOENIX ROONEY MARA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Class act’: Kim Chiu releases ‘Bawal Lumabas’ music video in collaboration with bashers
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Celebrity makeup artist Jake Galvez predicts Kim's "Bawal Lumabas" will be the "song of 2020."
Entertainment
fbfb
Harry Roque quotes Kim Chiu in explaining MECQ, GCQ measures
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque quoted Kapamilya star Kim Chiu's viral "classroom analogy" video in his latest address...
Entertainment
fbfb
'I am enraged': Liza Soberano seeks help for child exploitation victims due to lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano showed her disappointment over things happening in the country due to the novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
Shutdown showdown: Angelica Panganiban lectures gov't, Cayetano scolds stars
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
"Konting-konti na lang ang pasensya ni Angelica Panganiban sa gobyernong ito."
Entertainment
fbfb
RS’ Frontrow on the frontline
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
The “minus” factor in the extended lockdown is, you must agree, coping with cabin fever.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
Former Disney exec named TikTok boss
6 hours ago
Former Disney executive Kevin Mayer will become the head of TikTok and chief operating officer of the popular video app's...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
First ever Filipina 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' unveiled in comics
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The comics would showcase the Filipina Buffy's first full appearance after a minor appearance in last year's "Buffy the...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Hollywood sets red carpet 'new normal' for films like 'Tenet' in July
By Andrew Marszal | 1 day ago
But with California coronavirus restrictions easing, and major movies like "Tenet" eyeing July release dates, Tinseltown's...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'A beautiful close': Francisco Martin finishes at 'American Idol' top 5
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin ended his “American Idol” journey in the Top 5.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
First ever Miss Universe Philippines announces new finals date
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) announced that the first ever competition of their organization will be moved to October...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with