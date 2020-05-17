MOVIES
MUSIC
Getting smart and growing up with TV5 Kids
(Philstar.com) - May 17, 2020 - 12:37am

Among the many challenges parents face today involve making sure kids get educated while staying entertained, and even inspired. With TV5 Kids’ roster of local and international edutainment programs, weekday mornings are sure to get children excited to learn new things while having fun relating to wholesome characters, cheerful songs and whimsical stories. English, Tagalog and Tagalized shows are sure to appeal to young ones from all walks of life.

No kids block would be complete without the iconic Batibot that lives on in our minds and hearts, and now on our TV5 screens for the new generation. Meanwhile, Disney programs Doc McStuffins (English), Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Tagalized), and Jake And The Neverland Pirates (Tagalized) are focused on empowering stories of young protagonists able to pursue dreams and take on responsibilities that can be tough for anyone — even adults. 

Furthermore, local or localized shows like LolaBasyang.com, and Hi-5 Philippines impart lessons that apply beyond books thanks to memorable, creative storytelling and activities. Then for the tweeners, the series #ParangNormal Activity showcases the awesome powers of friendship and camaraderie in spite of the quirks of adolescence.

When it comes to learning and growing, TV5 Kids provides a wonderful balance of engaging, informative content that parents can count on, and children can look forward to from Monday-Friday, 6:30-11:15 a.m.

TV5
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Shutdown showdown: Angelica Panganiban lectures gov't, Cayetano scolds stars
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"Konting-konti na lang ang pasensya ni Angelica Panganiban sa gobyernong ito."
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN shutdown: Kathryn Bernardo talks politics for first time since 2016
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo broke her silence on the ABS-CBN shutdown issue.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Nadine Lustre shares mental health struggles, coping strategy during lockdown
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"I start thinking about one thing, it's like a rabbit hole. It goes down and then it gets really bad and then I start to get...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN appeals to stop bashing stars speaking out support
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
The bashing of Kapamilya stars did not escape ABS-CBN’s attention, with the network appealing to the public to avoid...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN shutdown: Daniel Padilla leaves strong message for NTC
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Apart from respecting each other's opinion, Daniel also asked the public to be sensitive to those who lost their jobs due...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
The day Aurora wowed ’em
By Ricky Lo | 2 hours ago
Fifty years ago to date (yesterday, May 16, to be exact), Aurora Pijuan brought home a Miss International crown from Japan,...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
‘Ecq’ (Extended Cracked Quarantunes)
By Joey de Leon | 2 hours ago
Tatlong linggo na pala tayong kumakanta Ng mga Tough Hits na na-virus mga letra!
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Lilian Velez musical films
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 2 hours ago
Lilian Velez starred in the ‘40s in two musical films, Sa Kabukiran and Binibiro Lamang Kita, whose theme song was Ako’y...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Please be careful with your heart, etc.
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
That’s the advice of Dr. Willie Ong, the cardiologist who writes a column for STAR, for everybody to mind their heart...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Matteo hosts search for the next pop star while on quarantine
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Matteo Guidicelli is leading a search for the next big pop star while on quarantine. Welcome to the “new normal”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with