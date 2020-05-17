Getting smart and growing up with TV5 Kids

Among the many challenges parents face today involve making sure kids get educated while staying entertained, and even inspired. With TV5 Kids’ roster of local and international edutainment programs, weekday mornings are sure to get children excited to learn new things while having fun relating to wholesome characters, cheerful songs and whimsical stories. English, Tagalog and Tagalized shows are sure to appeal to young ones from all walks of life.

No kids block would be complete without the iconic Batibot that lives on in our minds and hearts, and now on our TV5 screens for the new generation. Meanwhile, Disney programs Doc McStuffins (English), Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Tagalized), and Jake And The Neverland Pirates (Tagalized) are focused on empowering stories of young protagonists able to pursue dreams and take on responsibilities that can be tough for anyone — even adults.

Furthermore, local or localized shows like LolaBasyang.com, and Hi-5 Philippines impart lessons that apply beyond books thanks to memorable, creative storytelling and activities. Then for the tweeners, the series #ParangNormal Activity showcases the awesome powers of friendship and camaraderie in spite of the quirks of adolescence.

When it comes to learning and growing, TV5 Kids provides a wonderful balance of engaging, informative content that parents can count on, and children can look forward to from Monday-Friday, 6:30-11:15 a.m.