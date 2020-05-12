What they learned from their moms

(Second of Two Parts)

Mother’s Day was officially celebrated last Sunday, May 10. But for sons and daughters, every day is Mother’s Day. Nothing can be more comforting than a mother’s embrace, more efficacious than any medicine, more reassuring than anything else.

As an adult and now a parent yourself, you remember the song that goes: “I once had a dear, sweet mother; who loved me tenderly; for when I was a baby, she took good care of me...” It makes you cry and give your mom another tight hug, doesn’t it?

On our mother’s lap, we learn far more lessons than we can in school. She’s our first teacher, after all.

Listen to celebrities talk about the lessons they have learned from their moms.

• Pia Wurtzbach (mom: Cheryl Alonzo): My mom is a fighter; she is the strongest person I have ever known. She raised me and my sister on her own. Fearlessness takes you farther — that’s the best lesson I learned from my mom. She’d always tell us that being fearless is important to make your dreams come true and that it takes courage to live your life the way you want to.

Tonton Gutierrez and mom Liza Lorena: She always reminds me to be grounded.

• Tonton Gutierrez (mom: Liza Lorena): My mom would always tell me this: “Stay grounded and be kind to people.”

Tintin Bersola-Babao with sister Charmaigne and their mom Maria ‘Ching’ Concepcion: I am religious and resilient because of my mom.

• Tintin Bersola-Babao (mom: Maria “Ching” Concepcion): My Mom Ching is a Marian devotee. She was the one who taught me how to pray the Rosary. I am very prayerful because of her.

Being a businesswoman, she also taught me how to be an entrepreneur since I was six years old. I was her salesgirl and mini-manager of our clothes boutiques in Greenhills. The business skills that she taught me have been useful when she and I organize Celebrity Bazaars, and for three years now that I am co-curator of our Styled Pop Up Store at Shangri-La Mall.

I love you, Mama! Thank you for all that you have taught me. I am religious and resilient because of you.

Jak Roberto with sister Sanya Lopez and their mom Marlene Roberto: She taught me to be independent.

• Jak Roberto (mom: Marlene Roberto): My mom taught me how to be independent in life. She helps me to be self-reliant and make decisions for myself, especially in my career as an actor.

Vicky Morales with daughter Daniela Reyno and mom Lou Torres Morales: My mom is a very low-key lady but rock solid and way up there when it comes to integrity.

• Vicky Morales (mom: Lou Torres Morales): My mom has always been the moral compass and disciplinarian of our family. She’s a very low-key lady but is rock solid and way up there when it comes to integrity.

She has always put family above herself. Growing up, I always had a sense that she always had time for me and my siblings even when the going was tough. When I was starting out as a morning-show host, she would diligently wake me up at dawn and prepare breakfast for me before I would leave for work.

At the dinner table, she would always leave the best part of any dish for us, saying she never really cared for it even if we now know that she just wanted to put our needs ahead of hers.

From these small things to the bigger ones later on in life, she would consistently uphold what is best for the family without condoning anyone who got out of line.

That’s the kind of mom she is and the kind of mom I want to be to my own children. I would be so lucky if my children could admire me even half as much as we all admire my mom.

Victor ‘Cocoy’ Laurel and mom Celia Diaz-Laurel: She always reminds me to trust the Lord.

• Victor “Cocoy” Laurel (mom: Celia Diaz-Laurel): Up to now, my mom continues to remind me, “Trust in the Lord and do good and He will help you.” And she has taught me to always look for the good in people and in every situation, and this has helped me tremendously.

Julius Babao with mom Cena Babao: She’s the first person who taught me the meaning of love.

• Julius Babao (mom: Cena Babao): My mom has always been hands-on in taking care of me and my siblings. As a child, I cannot remember a time when my mom was absent from our family. She was always there to guide us and take care of us while our father was always out working to provide for our family.

My mom was the first person to show me the meaning of love...an unconditional love for her children which I am able to apply to my kids now.

I owe who I am to my mom and my dad. My dad is gone now but fortunately I still have my mom. This time, it’s my turn to take care of her.

I love you, Mommy, to the moon and back.

