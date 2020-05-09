Kapuso moms in the name of MOMpowerment

Kapuso mommies Iya Villania-Arellano, Camille Prats-Yambao, Chynna Ortaleza-Cipriano, Chariz Solomon, LJ Reyes, together with Isabel Oli-Prats, understand the struggle of being a mom during a pandemic as they constantly receive cries for help from fellow nanay in less-fortunate communities who have infants and toddlers in the house. Although these people get help from their respective LGUs, there are certain needs that babies have which don’t come in relief packs. Hence, the campaign aims to provide moms’ basic needs for their babies such as food, water, vitamins and hygiene kits, among others.

This has paved the way for the Kapuso mommies to launch Project: Alalay Kay Nanay, an online talk show via Facebook livestream, wherein they invite fellow celebrity mothers to help entertain and educate the viewers and netizens and at the same time, to raise funds for mothers and their kids in need.

They shared their experiences of being able to reach out to their beneficiaries (316 moms and babies and counting, as of date).

How has Alalay kay Nanay helped you during this time?

Iya: It has helped me see the effect it has on those who really just live off their daily wage. I guess it’s made me feel very fortunate to be able to still even choose what I want to eat. During times like these, you appreciate what you have and try to help those who need it.

Camille: At this point wherein there is really not much we can do because we’re at home, I’m glad that I am able to use my platform to help fellow moms in need.

Camille Prats with Nolan, Nala, and Nathan

Chynna: It’s always heartwarming to know that we are of service to people in need. To see the smiles on the faces of the babies we help, that leaves an enormous sense of fulfilled purpose. I am also so grateful to everyone who has participated in our livestream and those who sent us help.

LJ: Honestly, Alalay Kay Nanay has been a blessing to me more than we are to the families we have helped. I have openly talked about anxiety during this time, and organizing and coordinating our efforts gave me a certain feeling of hope and gratitude. It empowered me as a woman to not feel helpless but nevertheless control what seemed to be out of hand.

Chariz: I realized how fortunate I am to be where I am right now, with my family and we have everything we need. Sa gitna ng mga nangyayari ngayon, tayo-tayo lang din ang magtutulungan. Alalay Kay Nanay really gave me a sense of purpose and fulfillment. Sana nakapag-inspire din kami ng ibang mommies during this time.

What words of encouragement do you want to share to Filipina moms who are heavily affected by this pandemic?

Iya Villania with Primo and Leon

Iya: To the Mamas affected by this pandemic, always just try to see the good even in these trying times. Let’s focus on the time we get to be together and be grateful that we’re home, safe and healthy. This will pass and we’ll be able to look back and see how this has strengthened us.

Camille: We are one in praying with you. Let’s hope for better days and continue to pray for God’s grace. I know uncertain times like today may bring a lot of worry, let’s stay positive and not lose hope for the sake of our children.

Chynna Ortaleza with Stellar and Salem

Chynna: Keep the faith. The Lord hears your prayers! Also help one another. Be a blessing to fellow moms. Reach out and talk to one another. Love one another today and always.

LJ: I believe that Filipina moms are the most resilient human beings on earth. We have gone through so much and we always come out at the end of the tunnel. It is a very difficult time and I know that the light seems so small and distant, but it is there. We will survive this together.

Chariz Solomon with sons Ali and Apollo

Chariz: We will get through all of this as long as we work together and we pray for each other.

Project: Alalay Kay Nanay has brought beauty and comfort in unexpected ways. Mothers share stories, connect and touch lives. As we honor our mothers on their special day, let us also pay tribute to their efforts and sacrifices as we navigate our days in this crisis. Indeed, amazing things happen when moms unite.