Kisses gets a car as birthday gift

On her birthdays since she joined showbiz in 2016, Kisses Delavin has never made any wish except to pray for not only her happiness and that of her parents Carrie and Gilbert Delavin but also of her fans (the Kissables).

It was the same when she turned 21 last May 1 while locked down with her parents (and Kisses’ pet dog Kirby) at their condo unit in BGC (Bonifacio Global City). Imagine how surprised Kisses was when she woke up that day with a key being dangled before her...to a brand-new car...a gift from her parents.

“She needs it for her shoot especially out-of-town,” said Carrie who, along with Gilbert, pampers their only child born after Carrie suffered seven miscarriages and had to be placed in an incubator for a few days. “Our family car is somewhat old na but Kisses refused to let go of it.”

Kisses Delavin and the Toyota Hi-Ace GL Grandia given to her by her parents, Carrie and Gilbert Delavin as gift on her 21st birthday last May 1

As soon as the lockdown is lifted and it’s safe to go out, first thing Kisses will probably do is enroll in a driving school even if she’s okay with Dad Gilbert driving for her.

Asked how she greeted her special day, Kisses shared, “I woke up very early, was greeted by the beauty and quietness of the morning, and ended it very late full of love and happiness. There were so many heart-touching exchanges of messages, calling, hugs and eating in between,” even if, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, there was not the usual party.

As usual when Kisses celebrates her birthday, her supporters showered her with love, messages, prayers, a poem and a song that they composed and performed. Not only that, they also shared their blessings with the frontliners of several hospitals as a part of their gift for Kisses.

Added Kisses, “Truly, I have the best supporters in the world. I love my Kissables.”

What made Kisses cry was the message from Rachelle Anne Basas, her best friend and classmate from prep to high school in Masbate.

I always knew you were going to make it big someday.

I knew it when you had your big moments, like when we were in pre-school and you were the featured model in every Natasha brochure that I could ever get my hands on.

Or like when, soon after, in elementary school, I learned that you played one of the elves in GMA’s TV series Ang Mga Mata ni Angelita.

I knew it when we were in first year high school when you joined Miss Teen Campus and you managed to finish first runner-up despite being one of the youngest competitors.

I knew it by the way you gave your best and all in every pageant that you’ve joined in thereafter.

Later in high school, you were chosen to be our Miss Alma Mater. You bared your soul to us through your speech. I knew it then. I just knew.

In fourth year, I knew it when you qualified for your dream course.

In college, when you told us you made the cut for PBB, and sometime after when people knew you by the name of Kisses, and they learned of your kindness, wit and charm, I knew it even more.

I knew it in your big moments. Kirsten. But even more so in your not-so-big moments — when you were out of the spotlight, when you were simply being yourself.

I knew it from the surprised faces of people when they learned that you well were actually well-off.

I knew it from the guilt that I felt when one time, we were asked to buy one of those cute stationery pens and you didn’t because you told me it was impractical; that you would rather stick to your old giveaway pen that had a built-in calendar.

I knew it when you asked us, your classmates, to buy C2 from you (and not from the canteen) because you were raising funds so that you could afford to buy a guitar. This, even if you could have just asked your parents for money.

I knew it when you would constantly ask — okay, BUG — us to vote for Taylor Swift in virtually every poll or awards voting that she was a part of.

Or when you would fangirl over her nonstop that Iwas almost convinced you did that even in your sleep.

I knew it when you finally had your own guitar and eventually when you were able to teach yourself how to play the instrument just by watching YouTube tutorials.

I knew it by the way you sang or danced your heart out, like you that hadn’t a slightest care in the world.

I knew it every time you saw the best in people, even if all they could see were the ugly parts of themselves.

I knew it in your small moments, in the moments people choose not to talk about or don’t know about. I knew it even in the dark, ugly moments that you probably consciously choose to forget. But if you asked me, it was during those moments that you shined the brightest.

Now that you have made a name for yourself, Kirsten, I know that so much is still ahead of you.You’re going to achieve much greater things. If it’s any comfort to you, know that I (and we, your friends) will be with you every step of the way.

A natural workaholic, Kisses preoccupies herself with multiple activities. “I read, I watch my dad cook and learn as I watch, play chess, review notes, watch movies, listen to music, sing, then gaze at the stars at night.” (Kisses is taking up a business course in La Salle.)

She savors the gentle flow of her every day, never mind if today feels like yesterday and the day before yesterday and tomorrow will be the same as today and so will the next tomorrows until the dawning of the so-called “new normal.”

Mused Kisses, “The lockdown made me realize just how busy I have been these past three years that it felt like a time-lapse. With a cup of coffee in my hand, I watch as the sun, taking its time, gracefully and quietly rises. Not having to rush to shooting locations or studios in the early hours of day as I linger and wait for the sun to fully shine,” waxing poetic as she added, “when time moves so slowly, one sees through clear lens what life has given, what life had taken away, and what the even greater heights life is so ready to bring the moment one asks for it. In the words of Jane Austen, which I felt strongly, ‘The worn-out past was sunk, in the freshness of what was coming.’ Ang lalim, ano? Hihihi!!!”

Ang Probinsyano Partylist Rep. Ronnie Ong (inset) and Yassi Pressman, co-authors of the song Kaya Natin Ito, a tribute to health workers and other frontliners, the music video of which is now streaming on social medi

A song for frontliners

Several songs have been composed as tribute to frontliners, especially health workers. The newest, titled Kaya Natin Ito, was co-authored by Ang Probinsyano Partylist Rep. Ronnie Ong and Yassi Pressman who also sings it with so much feeling that as of this writing, the song’s music video has drawn more than two million views, 3,500-plus shares and almost 1,000 comments.

Here are the lyrics of Kaya Natin Ito:

Mahirap man ang ating katayuan

Basta’t palagi ninyong tatandaan

Nandito kami kasama ninyo sa laban

Kung saang lugar man kayo nandyan

Nagdarasal kami sa inyong kaligtasan

Malayo man kami kayo naman ay nasa puso’t isipan

Kami po’y humahanga at bilib sa inyong katapangan

Magkikita tayo muli, magkakasama, magyayakapan

Kami’y kasama n’yo bawat Filipino

Nagkakaisang iligtas ang mahal nating Pilipinas

Kaya natin ito, kaya natin ito

Sa inyong katapangan kami ay nabubuhayan

Kaya naman ngayon kami’y handa kayong tulungan

Matatapos din ito basta’t sama-sama tayo

